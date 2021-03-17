Frontier hires from Cbus

Frontier has hired a senior portfolio manager from Cbus to lead its alternatives and derivatives team.

Scott Pappas was most recently at Cbus as a senior portfolio manager in absolute return strategies. Prior to this, he worked as a part of Vanguard's global investment strategy group.

He has also lectured at Griffith University on portfolio management and corporate finance, and has a PhD in behaviour of portfolio diversification.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said: "Not only will Scott offer our clients, some of whom engage Frontier as a specialist adviser in this area, with innovative thinking across some less well-understood areas, but his deep experience and academic background will provide our emerging consultants with invaluable exposure to this increasingly important part of portfolio design and management."

Pappas starts in the role on March 22.

"Having worked closely with Frontier during my time at Cbus I have a good understanding of the capability and culture within the firm and I'm excited to become a part of that. My team has a rich diversity of backgrounds and knowledge and I'm keen to add my own dimension to that," he said of the appointment.

In February, Frontier announced eight additions to its team including Jill Guan, as a senior consultant specialising in debt and currency, who joined from CitiBank.

At the time, Frontier said it had 82 staff in total, of which 56 are in investment consulting, 13 in tech, two in business development and the rest in finance and admin.