Frontier bolsters consultant team

Frontier bolsters consultant teamBY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR | TUESDAY, 5 APR 2022 11:46AM
Read more: Frontier, Mercer, Cecily Williams
Frontier has appointed a new principal consultant based in Sydney, hiring from Mercer.
Cecily Williams has been appointed principal consultant, working in a senior client facing role and covering insurance and superannuation amongst other sectors.
Williams spent close to 25 years at Mercer, including a period as head of retail consulting.
Prior to Mercer, she was with NSW Treasury Corporation for a decade.
"Cecily is a highly respected and very astute adviser and we're delighted to add her to our team," Frontier director of consulting Kim Bowater said.
"Her expertise in fixed income asset classes, along with her experience in the retail and insurance sectors, will be particularly valuable for the Sydney-based clients we are adding in these areas. Cecily is an excellent appointment for us."
Frontier said it has several more new starters at the firm which it will announce in the coming weeks.
It has also added more than a dozen new clients in the last year.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ART hires from Cbus
NGS closes socially responsible option
Border rule-breaking former adviser banned
Tax, welfare reform on election agenda
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:
Tim Unger
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON