Executive Appointments

Frontier bolsters consultant team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 APR 2022   11:46AM

Frontier has appointed a new principal consultant based in Sydney, hiring from Mercer.

Cecily Williams has been appointed principal consultant, working in a senior client facing role and covering insurance and superannuation amongst other sectors.

Williams spent close to 25 years at Mercer, including a period as head of retail consulting.

Prior to Mercer, she was with NSW Treasury Corporation for a decade.

"Cecily is a highly respected and very astute adviser and we're delighted to add her to our team," Frontier director of consulting Kim Bowater said.

"Her expertise in fixed income asset classes, along with her experience in the retail and insurance sectors, will be particularly valuable for the Sydney-based clients we are adding in these areas. Cecily is an excellent appointment for us."

Frontier said it has several more new starters at the firm which it will announce in the coming weeks.

It has also added more than a dozen new clients in the last year.

