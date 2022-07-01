Frontier appoints new chair

After eight years in the role, Gabriel Szondy has retired as chair of the asset consultant, replaced by a superannuation industry veteran.

Szondy joined the board of Frontier in 2008 and has served as chair since 2014. Effective today, he no longer holds a position on the board and his seat will not be replaced at this time, the consultant said.

"Gabriel has been a fantastic leader of our business during a period of considerable transformation and growth. He has made an enormous contribution at many levels, and, on behalf of the Frontier board and all Frontier staff, we thank him for his efforts over the years," Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said.

"During Gabriel's tenure on our board, the firm evolved from a relatively simple business working primarily with super funds, to a group nearing one hundred staff and fifty clients across a range of sectors and geographies. Gabriel has led the firm through that evolution and leaves Frontier as the market leader and well placed to enter our next period of growth."

Also commenting, Szondy said Frontier is vitally important to the institutional investment landscape.

"It's critical that a high quality, independent adviser like Frontier is available to partner with asset owners of all sizes and structures. I'm very excited for what lies ahead for Frontier and the role it will continue to play," he said.

Another long-time board member, super industry veteran Angela Emslie has replaced Szondy as chair.

Emslie has been a director of Frontier since 2011. She is also chair of Suicide Prevention Australia and Assemble. She is also a non-executive director of Reinsurance Group of America ANZ and State Trustees.

Previously, she was on the board of HESTA for more than 25 years. During that time, she also served on the boards of VicSuper, Vision Super and CareSuper.

In addition, she is a former director of the UNPRI and has served as a director and one-time president of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.