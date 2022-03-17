Frontier appoints head of strategy

A new strategy lead has joined Frontier to help the asset consultant capitalise on its recent growth trajectory.

The firm announced that Megan Mulia will become the head of strategy from April 19, overseeing corporate strategy, business planning and expansion plans.

Mulia previously held senior roles based in Melbourne, including the most recent one as general manager of strategy at fintech Data Action, and prior to that PwC, and Asialink Business.

She was previously based in Singapore working for KPMG, Bloomberg, and Thomson Reuters.

"Megan's Asian strategy experience, her experience in providing strategic direction in the fintech space, her consulting background and her experience relating to institutional clients similar to Frontier's client base make her an excellent appointment for us," Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said.

Polson added that Mulia's role will be critical in capitalising on Frontier's growth momentum, having increased its client base by 25% since July 2021.

Frontier secured five new superannuation fund clients and its first offshore client based in New Zealand. Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust, with more than NZ$1 billion in funds under management, appointed Frontier last October as its investment consultant.

In January of this year, two senior consultants, Priya Patel and Michiel Swaak joined Frontier, while former United Nations PRI chief executive Fiona Reynolds took a seat on the board in February.

Frontier has about $600 billion in funds under advice.