Executive Appointments
Frontier Advisors welcomes AustralianSuper director
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 FEB 2020   12:19PM

Asset consultant Frontier Advisors has appointed a new director to its board who will represent part-owner AustralianSuper.

John Dixon will replace Lucio Di Bartolomeo as the appointed representative of AustralianSuper.

Di Bartolomeo was appointed to the Frontier board in 2015 and decided to step down after a recent appointment to chair of the board of Australia Post.

"Lucio has been a terrific contributor to Frontier over the last four and a half years in a time of sustained success and growth for the firm. His strategic capability and commercial acumen were invaluable", said Frontier chair Gabriel Szondy.

Dixon joined the AustralianSuper board in September 2019 as an employer director.

His previous roles include as executive director and chief operating officer at Linfox and Skilled Engineering, managing director of Westgate Logistics and managing director of Silk Logistics.

He is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a non-executive director of AiGroup.

"We look forward to John bringing his extensive 35 years of commercial, senior executive and governance experience to the Frontier board," Szondy said.

"His background complements and strengthens the range of skills already held within our board and I look forward to working with him as we lead the firm into a further phase of development and growth."

Latest News
