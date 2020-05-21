NEWS
Executive Appointments
Frontier Advisors adds to leadership
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAY 2020   12:35PM

Frontier Advisors, which has $410 billion in assets under advice, has made an appointment for a key leadership position.

David Jenkins will step into the role of head technology and operations at Frontier Advisors.

Jenkins joins Frontier from his role as head of product APAC for Liquidnet.

He previously was director, global partnerships at Thompson Reuters and global head of strategy and product at Bloomberg.

Jenkins will be returning to Australia for his new role, after 16 years abroad in London, Hong Kong and New York.

Frontier Advisors chief executive Andrew Polson commented on Jenkins' appointment, saying that it should excite the Australian market.

"David has a most impressive pedigree in the investment technology arena. There will be very few people in the Australian investment landscape with the depth of experience and breadth of background that David will bring to Frontier," said Polson.

"Technology is an area of significant focus for Frontier as we look to extend our advantage into areas well beyond the research and modelling Frontier is already known for. David has strong experience with emerging tech areas, such as machine learning, and has a global knowledge of institutional investing."

Jenkins will begin his role with Frontier on August 24 and will lead a team of nine dedicated technology developers, architects and data specialists.

He said he is looking forward to returning to Melbourne and joining Frontier.

"I've been fortunate to work in a number of leading technology businesses and with many investment managers and asset owners from around the globe," Jenkins said.

"The opportunity to bring both of those facets, spanning over two decades of experiences, together into a role that aspires to take a strong technology position to an even higher level is a very exciting proposition."

