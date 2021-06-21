NEWS
Investment

Franklin Templeton shutters fund

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 21 JUN 2021   12:49PM

Franklin Templeton Investments is winding up its retail Australian Equity Fund, as asset growth lags.

The fund was terminated on June 16, with returns of money to investors expected by July 31.

"FTIA have determined that based on the current low level of funds under management and the improbability of growing the fund's FUM in the near term that it is in the best interests of all unitholders to wind up the fund," said Morningstar in a research note.

The fund was offered in two share classes which together had about $77 million in assets.

It was managed by Alastair Hunter, Andrew McGann and Joseph Livermore.

Hunter took over from Andrew Sisson in January 2019. Sisson designed the strategy at Balanced Equity Management, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of FTIA in 2011.

Its biggest sectoral holdings were in financials (32.8% of the fund), materials (21.27%) and industrials (8.79%). Individual top shareholdings were Westpac, BHP, Telstra and ANZ.

The strategy fell behind the ASX 200 and ASX 300 since 2011 inception, after underperforming in the first nine months of 2020, according to Morningstar.

