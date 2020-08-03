Franklin Templeton completes acquisition

Franklin Templeton has officially completed its acquisition of investment manager Legg Mason, creating one of the world's largest specialist managers.

Franklin Resources, a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton, announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Legg Mason.

The newly-combined organisation has created one of the world's largest independent, specialised global investment managers with a combined US$1.4 trillion in assets under management.

Franklin Templeton said the combined footprint significantly deepens its presence in key geographies and creates an expansive investment platform that is well balanced between institutional and retail client AUM.

"We're extremely excited to announce the close of our Legg Mason acquisition, representing the largest and most significant transaction in Franklin Templeton's history," said Franklin Templeton president and chief executive Jenny Johnson.

"A tremendous amount has happened since we made our announcement in mid-February, but the strategic rationale for this powerful combination has only strengthened.

"This acquisition unlocks substantial value and growth opportunities driven by greater scale, diversity and balance across investment strategies, distribution channels and geographies. Our combined firm is aligned in terms of culture and our shared focus on delivering strong investment results for our valued clients."

The acquisition has expanded the firm's multi-asset solution capabilities as well as combining leadership in core fixed income, equities and alternatives.

Franklin Templeton said no changes are planned for Legg Mason's differentiated investment strategies, which it said will benefit from Franklin Templeton's global infrastructure and ongoing investment in technology and innovation.

"A significant amount of work has gone into preparing us for this exciting firm combination over the past five months, all during an unprecedented pandemic with nearly everyone involved working remotely," Johnson said.

"I want to thank employees from both companies for their tremendous contributions and exceptional focus on our clients and the business throughout the process."

Prior to the completion of the merger, the firm announced a number of leadership changes in Asia Pacific as Franklin Templeton continues to expand in the region.