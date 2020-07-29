NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Franklin Templeton announces revised APAC team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUL 2020   12:10PM

Franklin Templeton has revealed its new head of Asia Pacific (APAC), including India, as well as an updated distribution team within the region as it completes its acquisition of Legg Mason.

Vivek Kudva has been appointed head of APAC and will be responsible for leading the firm's retail and institutional distribution across the region.

Franklin Templeton said his appointment will be effective upon the completion of the company's acquisition of Legg Mason, which is expected on 31 July 2020.

Kudva has over three decades of industry experience and expertise in asset management and banking.  Prior to taking on his new role Kudva worked as Franklin Templeton's head of EMEA and India, based in Mumbai.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

Franklin Templeton president and chief executive Jenny Johnson said the acquisition of Legg Mason will establish Franklin Templeton as one of the world's largest independent asset managers, with a newly combined AUM that will be over USD$164 billion in the APAC region.

"I would like to congratulate Vivek Kudva on his new role to lead the team in delivering a range of truly diversified global investment strategies through an expansive distribution organisation with global reach and scale," Johnson said.

"Vivek's strengths as a leader and depth of experience in various international markets position him ideally to lead our newly combined business in the APAC region."

Additionally, Kudva announced a senior leadership team with expanded responsibilities in the combined organisation within the APAC region.

Matthew Harrison will continue in his role as managing director Australia and New Zealand.  Linda Lian will take on a new role as head of China strategy.  Isabella Chan will be appointed head of Hong Kong.  Shannon Wang will continue as general manager of Legg Mason Investments (Taiwan).

For India, Sanjay Sapre will continue in his role as president of Franklin Templeton (India).  In Japan, Suguru Kuwahata, current president of Legg Mason (Japan) and Tatsuta Ogichi, current president of Franklin Templeton Japan will work together to continue to develop the Japan business.

In Korea, Yong-bae Jeon will continue in his role as president.  Avinash Satwalekar will take on an expanded role as country head of Malaysia.  Dora Seow will take on an expanded role as country head of Singapore and the broader South East Asia region (ex-Malaysia and Vietnam).  Richard Surrency will continue his role as head of alternative sales, Asia.

Kudva said he was delighted to be taking up the new role as head of APAC for Franklin Templeton as the acquisition of Legg Mason becomes final.

"Our clients will benefit from the added capabilities across multiple world-class specialist investment organisations, and I look forward to working with my experienced leadership team to continue to deliver the exemplary service our clients expect from us," Kudva said.

"The combination of our two distribution platforms will enhance organic growth in the region as we expand our presence in key markets such as Japan and Australia. In addition, we see tremendous growth potential in China as the country continues to further liberalise and open up its market."

Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton announced Mark Browning, managing director for APAC, and David Chang, regional head for greater China, will both depart the firm.

Additionally, Andy Sowerby, currently chief executive of Australia & New Zealand and head of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) for Legg Mason, has decided to leave the organisation.

Franklin Templeton said Browning, Chang and Sowerby will be staying on for a transitional period after the acquisition.

"We would like to thank Mark Browning, David Chang and Andy Sowerby for their dedicated service and invaluable contribution in building a strong franchise for Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason in the region," Johnson said.

"Moving forward, I am confident that our combined regional footprint led by Vivek will create a distribution powerhouse in the region, while significantly deepening our presence in key focus countries."

Read more: Franklin TempletonVivek KudvaAndy SowerbyDavid ChangMark BrowningLegg Mason InvestmentsJenny JohnsonAvinash SatwalekarDora SeowIsabella ChanLinda LianMatthew HarrisonRichard SurrencySanjay SapreShannon WangSuguru KuwahataTatsuta OgichiYong-bae Jeon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FSC appoints four to board
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
Warakirri taps former Franklin Templeton executive
Low rates support some bond managers: Report
Franklin Templeton to acquire Legg Mason
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
Boomers show healthy ESG appetite
Global firm cuts fund fees
Retired Aussies make financial decisions alone
Portfolio manager departs LIC
Editor's Choice
Ironbark restructures two funds
KANIKA SOOD
Ironbark Asset Management has appointed two managers as it restructures two previously multi-manager funds with the aim of improving liquidity and pricing.
Momentum, quality outperform in 2020: S&P
ALLY SELBY
Quality and low volatility indices outperformed during the COVID-19 financial crash, which saw the Australian share market drop 35.9% between February 20 and March 23, according to new research coming out of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
ELIZA BAVIN
Industry Super Australia (ISA) claims 27% of Queenslanders with a super account have accessed the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme; the highest proportion in the nation.
Life insurance needs to prove value
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Life insurance claims paid out billions of dollars to Australians last year. However, the industry needs to focus on creating awareness for its members as it is faced with negative sentiment, specifically around group insurance, the FSC Life Insurance Summit has heard.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jD2sACVQ