FPA reveals 2021 award finalists

The Financial Planning Association of Australia unveiled its shortlist of finalists for the upcoming FPA Awards.

The ninth annual FPA Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of financial planners, paraplanners, university students and FPA professional practices.

The awards also celebrate the individuals and businesses who go above and beyond to deliver results for clients.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the 20 finalists were chosen because they have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to professional standards and made a positive difference to the lives of clients and their local community.

"It's great to see financial planners guiding thousands of everyday Australians through the financial stress created by the pandemic and an increased engagement between Australians and their financial planner in the last 12 months to seek reassurance for personal finances or build a financial plan," he said.

The winners will be announced in November. The finalists across the six categories are:

FPA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year Award

Kathryn Creasy - Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers (WA)

Matthew Meehan - Lifesolver Financial (NSW)

Naomi Mee-Martino - Bastion Financial Group (WA)

Mark O'Flynn - Tupicoffs (QLD)

FPA Professional Practice of the Year Award

Alman Partners (QLD)

APT Wealth (NSW)

Enlightened Financial Solutions (QLD)

FPA Financial Planner AFP of the Year Award

Leanne Bielik - 2020 Wealth (VIC)

Michelle Maguire - MLC Advise (NSW)

Craig Phillips - Phillips Wealth Partners (ACT)

FPA Advice Innovation Award

Josh Pennell - Prosper Advisory Financial Services (VIC)

Daniel Thompson - Finnacle (NSW)

FPA Paraplanner of the Year Award

Andrew Mann - Tupicoffs (QLD)

Elora Shine - Cooper Wealth Management (NSW)

FPA University Student of the Year Award

Nicole Gardner - Kaplan Professional (VIC)

Martin Jack - Griffith University (QLD)

Matthew Kanizay - Deakin University (VIC)

Melina Pisani - Deakin University (VIC)

Renae Poole - Griffith University (QLD)

Aaron Skow - Kaplan Professional (NSW)