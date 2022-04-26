FPA names new chair

FPA names new chairBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 26 APR 2022 12:38PM
Read more: Marisa Broome, Financial Planning Association of Australia, FPA, David Sharpe
The Financial Planning Association of Australia will welcome a new chair next month as Marisa Broome's term comes to an end.
The result of a long-term succession plan, current deputy chair David Sharpe will take over as chair on May 1, based in Perth.
He has served on the board since 2016 and was appointed to his current board role last year.
In handing over, Broome said she believes Sharpe is well placed to build on membership engagement and advocacy of the leadership team.
"I know that I am handing over to a safe and experienced yet innovative pair of hands with David, as our association enters a new era with a new chief executive and new chair," she said.
"I have often said that being the FPA chair has been the greatest privilege of my professional life, and I know David feels the same way. He will build on the strong groundwork that has been laid for real change in our profession, and he brings substantial experience as a practicing CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional to the role."
Likewise, Sharpe said he has very big shoes to fill as he takes over from Broome.
"I will continue to represent the needs of our members and will seek to engage the membership to achieve practical change and respect for our profession. There are a number of challenges still facing financial planners and I will work to be an advocate for our members and their clients," he said.
"As a practitioner, I am acutely aware of the frustration caused by over-regulation of financial planning and the detrimental impact this has on planners and their clients. I am also conscious of the growing demand for financial advice, particularly among older Australians who are approaching retirement, and it is imperative that the compliance burden driving cost and accessibility are properly addressed by regulators and government."
He added that he hopes to engage the association's more than 12,000 members to drive change and ensure financial planning is "acknowledged as a respected and vital profession".
Related News
Editor's Choice
Cbus hires retirement, product governance leads|
SMSF establishments on the rise|
JBWere shakes up leadership|
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $61.4 billion|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA