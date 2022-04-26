FPA names new chair

The Financial Planning Association of Australia will welcome a new chair next month as Marisa Broome's term comes to an end.

The result of a long-term succession plan, current deputy chair David Sharpe will take over as chair on May 1, based in Perth.

He has served on the board since 2016 and was appointed to his current board role last year.

In handing over, Broome said she believes Sharpe is well placed to build on membership engagement and advocacy of the leadership team.

"I know that I am handing over to a safe and experienced yet innovative pair of hands with David, as our association enters a new era with a new chief executive and new chair," she said.

"I have often said that being the FPA chair has been the greatest privilege of my professional life, and I know David feels the same way. He will build on the strong groundwork that has been laid for real change in our profession, and he brings substantial experience as a practicing CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional to the role."

Likewise, Sharpe said he has very big shoes to fill as he takes over from Broome.

"I will continue to represent the needs of our members and will seek to engage the membership to achieve practical change and respect for our profession. There are a number of challenges still facing financial planners and I will work to be an advocate for our members and their clients," he said.

"As a practitioner, I am acutely aware of the frustration caused by over-regulation of financial planning and the detrimental impact this has on planners and their clients. I am also conscious of the growing demand for financial advice, particularly among older Australians who are approaching retirement, and it is imperative that the compliance burden driving cost and accessibility are properly addressed by regulators and government."

He added that he hopes to engage the association's more than 12,000 members to drive change and ensure financial planning is "acknowledged as a respected and vital profession".