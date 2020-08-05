NEWS
Financial Planning
FPA award nominations open, new award announced
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 AUG 2020   12:30PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has announced a new category in its annual FPA Awards, set to recognise members who have used technologies in innovative ways to deliver advice.

The FPA Advice Innovation Award has been introduced to highlight the FPA's continued focus on innovation, technology and digital delivery of advice to consumers, it said.

The FPA Awards acknowledge the achievements of exceptional financial planners, paraplanners, university students and practices across the country, to celebrate individuals and businesses that "go above and beyond" for their clients.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the challenges and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, combined with ongoing changes in the wealth management sector, make this year's awards all the more significant.

"2020 is unfolding as the most challenging year in decades," he said.

"FPA members are playing a critical role in supporting their clients and the broader community with advice as many Australians find themselves in a financial situation they have never experienced before."

The awards provide the FPA the opportunity to highlight the positive and vital work the association's members do for their clients and local communities, he said.

"This year we'll be recognising the achievements of talented professionals across seven different award categories, with the award winners announced during a live broadcast awards ceremony later this year," De Gori said.

Submissions for the seven awards are now open and close on Monday, August 31.

The categories include FPA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year Award, FPA Professional Practice of the Year Award, FPA Financial Planner AFP of the Year Award, FPA Paraplanner of the Year Award, FPA University Student of the Year Award, FPA Advice Innovation Award, and the Community Service Award supported by the Future2 Foundation.

All categories will be judged by a panel of experts, with award winners receiving consumer media opportunities and complimentary registration to next year's FPA Professionals Congress.

De Gori urged advisers and students to enter the awards and trumpet their achievements.

"I strongly encourage all FPA members across Australia to enter this year, the nomination process itself can be hugely rewarding as you take the time to recall and articulate the positive difference you or a peer have made," he said.

Read more: FPAFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaDante De Gori
