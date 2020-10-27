FPA announces three board additions

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has announced the appointment of three new additions to its board.

Kearsten James, Julie Matheson and Julian Place have been elected to the FPA board. James and Place will serve on the board for the first time while this will be Matheson's second time after previously serving until 2016.

All three positions are for a term of three years and will commence at the Annual General Meeting on 25 November 2020.

FPA chair Marisa Broome said: "On behalf of the FPA board, I am looking forward to working with Kearsten, Julie and Julian. Each bring important skills and experience which will add to the depth of knowledge on the FPA board."

James is currently the chair of the FPA's Gold Coast chapter and has been a FPA award finalist and winner on multiple occasions.

Matheson is a long-standing member of the FPA an FPA Distinguished Service Award recipient and has previously served on the FPA board and many FPA committees.

Place has been the FPA Melbourne chapter chair for the last 10 years and is a member of the Financial Planning Education Council (FPEC). He is a past recipient of the FPA Distinguished Service Award and he is heavily involved with Future2.

The three appointments follow the expiry of terms for board members Marisa Broome, Delma Newton and Michelle Tate-Lovery in November 2020.

However, Broome has been appointed by the board as an additional director and will continue as FPA chair for an additional term.

Newton has served two terms on the FPA board and is ineligible to stand again. Tate-Lovery was eligible for re-election but made the decision not to stand again.

"I would like to sincerely thank both Delma and Michelle for their exceptional contributions to the FPA board. Their commitment and service has been exemplary," Broome said.