NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
FPA announces three board additions
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   12:18PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has announced the appointment of three new additions to its board.

Kearsten James, Julie Matheson and Julian Place have been elected to the FPA board. James and Place will serve on the board for the first time while this will be Matheson's second time after previously serving until 2016.

All three positions are for a term of three years and will commence at the Annual General Meeting on 25 November 2020.

FPA chair Marisa Broome said: "On behalf of the FPA board, I am looking forward to working with Kearsten, Julie and Julian. Each bring important skills and experience which will add to the depth of knowledge on the FPA board."

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

James is currently the chair of the FPA's Gold Coast chapter and has been a FPA award finalist and winner on multiple occasions.

Matheson is a long-standing member of the FPA an FPA Distinguished Service Award recipient and has previously served on the FPA board and many FPA committees.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Place has been the FPA Melbourne chapter chair for the last 10 years and is a member of the Financial Planning Education Council (FPEC). He is a past recipient of the FPA Distinguished Service Award and he is heavily involved with Future2.

The three appointments follow the expiry of terms for board members Marisa Broome, Delma Newton and Michelle Tate-Lovery in November 2020.

However, Broome has been appointed by the board as an additional director and will continue as FPA chair for an additional term.

Newton has served two terms on the FPA board and is ineligible to stand again. Tate-Lovery was eligible for re-election but made the decision not to stand again.

"I would like to sincerely thank both Delma and Michelle for their exceptional contributions to the FPA board. Their commitment and service has been exemplary," Broome said.

Read more: FPAMarisa BroomeFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaJulie MathesonKearsten JamesDelma NewtonJulian PlaceMichelle Tate-Lovery
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cost of advice soars as red tape grows
FS Power50 revealed
FPA renews calls for advice definition changes
Calls to axe TPB for financial advisers
Pandemic proves value of advice: FPA
Advice too expensive, hard to access: FPA
Adviser demands answers from Media Super
Technology can ease adviser red tape: Academic
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
FPA award nominations open, new award announced
Editor's Choice
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Aware Super is implementing a new suite of technology products that will allow it to in-source member experience, including administration, so far done by Mercer.
Russell launches new super product
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
Russell Investments has launched a new personalised super product, replacing its MySuper offering as it eyes mandates from other funds.
Boutique builds out executive team
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
An investment advisory boutique which soft launched in September, headed by former PwC chief executive Luke Sayers, has bolstered its leadership team.
DDO top of ASIC's agenda
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:06PM
Design and distributions obligation (DDO) reforms may have been pushed back to October next year as a result of COVID-19 but ASIC said it is top of the priority list for 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
27
FINSIA Cyber - Strategy | Security | Risk | Compliance | Resilience 
OCT
27
WOB Get to know WOB 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something koBXCuEr