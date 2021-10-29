Former Women in Super chief joins AIST

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) appointed the former chief executive of Women in Super as general manager, professional development.

Sandra Buckley led Women in Super for the past eight years where she was responsible for responsible for leading the strategy, advocacy, policy, research and campaign work to improve retirement outcomes and access to superannuation for women.

She was previously an executive director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in London where she worked with Northern European and Middle Eastern pension and sovereign wealth funds.

Buckley was also a private banking relationship manager at Coutts and a foreign exchange associate at Banco Atlantico.

"Sandra joins AIST at an important period in the superannuation industry's growth. Increased expectations of responsible managers in super funds require a new approach to building and maintaining skills," AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said.

"Sandra's understanding of the industry and the AIST membership will ensure that we can continue to enhance our members' skills and strengthen the integrity of the sector."

The AIST recently came out against a Senate Committee which recommended sovereign wealth fund should be exempt from disclosing asset prices so as not to undermine its ability to compete on the global scale.

Instead, the AIST supports disclosure of investment information, including where it relates to unlisted assets, and has proposed a framework for disclosing information in a way that won't harm members' retirement savings.