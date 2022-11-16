Former van Eyk Research chief sentenced

Mark Thomas, the former chief executive of failed research house van Eyk, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to breaching directors' duties earlier this year.

Thomas has been sentenced to 15 months, to be served by way of an intensive correction order. He will also have to complete 250 hours of community service.

In 2014, Thomas used his position as a director of van Eyk subsidiary Blueprint Investment Management to recommend and facilitate a $5 million investment in the Wholesale Enhanced Income Fund. That money was then loaned to TAA Melbourne to buy a share of van Eyk, of which Thomas was chief executive. This was done to prevent a third-party company gaining control of the researcher.

In its case, ASIC also alleged that Thomas deliberately concealed details of the deal to appear as though there was no conflict of interest.

The conduct took place over three weeks in January and February 2014, just weeks before van Eyk crumbled. The firm was forced to suspend redemptions on one of its Blueprint funds after the underlying manager, Artefact Partners, made a non-compliant, illiquid investment which also impacted several other funds.

As responsible entity for the Blueprint suite of funds, Macquarie later axed 13 of the funds. Not long after, in September 2014, van Eyk entered voluntary administration and went into liquidation the following month.

Thomas was charged in May 2021 and, in June this year, he pleaded guilty to breaching his duties with the intention of directly or indirectly obtaining a personal advantage.

In handing down the sentence, the judge took into consideration the fact that Thomas had already been banned from managing a corporation for five years and his guilty plea.

The judge said that while there was no investor loss, Thomas' conduct was "complex and sophisticated" and "exposed managed funds to risk."