Former QIC managing director joins Northleaf

The former managing director of business development at QIC is taking on a new role with private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

Chris O'Connor has joined Northleaf as managing director, business development for Australia and New Zealand, in what is also the Canada-headquartered firm's first Australian business development executive appointment.

Working alongside the Melbourne-based investment team, he will have responsibility for business development and investor relations, working with institutional investors, consultants, and advisors.

O'Connor was most recently in a similar role at QIC covering alternative asset offerings, prior to which he was head of sales, Asia Pacific at Eze Software, which is now part of SS&C.

O'Connor said he is excited to be developing Northleaf's presence in Australia. Globally, Northleaf has about $23 billion in funds under management across private equity, private credit, and infrastructure commitments.

"This is a unique opportunity to join a leading institutional asset manager with a compelling growth strategy and to enhance Northleaf's position worldwide," O'Connor said.

Also commenting, Northleaf managing director and head of business development Jeff Pentland said the manager is thrilled to have O'Connor on board.

"Chris brings expertise in both relationship building and consultative fundraising, enhancing our capabilities to provide investors with access to highly differentiated mid-market infrastructure, private equity and private credit investments globally," Pentland said.

Northleaf serves more than 150 institutional investors across the globe, with offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal and New York.