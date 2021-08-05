NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Former QIC managing director joins Northleaf

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 5 AUG 2021   12:40PM

The former managing director of business development at QIC is taking on a new role with private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

Chris O'Connor has joined Northleaf as managing director, business development for Australia and New Zealand, in what is also the Canada-headquartered firm's first Australian business development executive appointment.

Working alongside the Melbourne-based investment team, he will have responsibility for business development and investor relations, working with institutional investors, consultants, and advisors.

O'Connor was most recently in a similar role at QIC covering alternative asset offerings, prior to which he was head of sales, Asia Pacific at Eze Software, which is now part of SS&C.

O'Connor said he is excited to be developing Northleaf's presence in Australia. Globally, Northleaf has about $23 billion in funds under management across private equity, private credit, and infrastructure commitments.

"This is a unique opportunity to join a leading institutional asset manager with a compelling growth strategy and to enhance Northleaf's position worldwide," O'Connor said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Also commenting, Northleaf managing director and head of business development Jeff Pentland said the manager is thrilled to have O'Connor on board.

"Chris brings expertise in both relationship building and consultative fundraising, enhancing our capabilities to provide investors with access to highly differentiated mid-market infrastructure, private equity and private credit investments globally," Pentland said.

Northleaf serves more than 150 institutional investors across the globe, with offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal and New York.

Read more: QICNorthleaf Capital PartnersChris O'ConnorJeff PentlandEze SoftwareSS&C
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC back infra investor
QIC builds private debt team
Cbus hires from APRA
AMP Life CIO moves to HESTA
QIC chief executive to retire
Mainstream bidding war over
QIC managing director exits
PEXA to IPO in June
QIC adds to liquid markets team
SS&C hits back for Mainstream

Editor's Choice

Former QIC managing director joins Northleaf

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
The former managing director of business development at QIC is taking on a new role with private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

Investors lose in viral stock picks

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
According to new analysis, stock picks which became popular on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter were almost guaranteed to see investors lose money.

Contango appoints two distribution leads

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Contango Asset Management is expanding its distribution capabilities in appointing a new lead and head of retail.

Evalesco acquires boutique firm

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:12PM
Evalesco Financial Services recently finalised the acquisition of former Association of Financial Advisers national president Marc Bineham's advice firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.