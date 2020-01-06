NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former Challenger executive joins ASX board
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 6 JAN 2020   12:44PM

The ASX has announced the appointment of a new non-executive director.

Robert Woods joins the board with effect from 1 January 2020 and will stand for election at the ASX's general meeting at the end of September this year.

"The Board and I are delighted that Rob has agreed to join us. He brings to the Board over 30 years' experience in financial markets and a strong understanding of ASX and its businesses," ASX chairman Rick Holliday-Smith said.

"Rob has served for the past four years as a director on our subsidiary clearing and settlement boards, including as Chairman of ASX Clear Pty Limited and ASX Settlement Pty Limited, the licensees for our cash equities clearing and settlement facilities."

Woods was formerly the chief executive, strategy at Challenger where he also served as chief executive of the funds management and asset management businesses.

He started his career at Bankers Trust Australia, becoming executive vice-president and head of equity derivatives.

Woods will be replaced as chair of ASX Clear by Stephen Knight, who was previously chief executive of the NSW Treasury Corporation. Knight has been an ASX Clear board member for about six months.

Carolyn Colley was also appointed as non-executive director of the ASX's subsidiary clearing and settlement boards. She is also a board member for OnePath Custodians, Oasis Funds Management and Smartgroup Corporation.

Colley previously held executive roles at Macquarie and BT Financial Group.

Latest News
