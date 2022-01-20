Former BT executive assumes CIO role

The former investments chief of BT Financial Group and Suncorp has landed a new role at a $49 billon UK fund manager.

Patrick Farrell is the new head of research and chief investment officer at Charles Stanley.

Farrell was BTFG's chief investment officer and head of advance asset management between December 2008 and June 2016. He then moved on to manage Suncorp's investment portfolio for the next two years.

Farrell is currently on the board of E&P Financial Group's investment committee, formerly known as Evans Dixon.

Relocating to London, Farrell leads the engagement between Charles Stanley's investment and research team.

He works closely with the asset management team, led by Dan James, and reports to chief executive Paul Abberley.

"My focus will be on bespoke research that helps identify investment opportunities as well as potential downside risks that seek to further enhance the benefits in portfolio construction that can help deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our client portfolios," Farrell commented.

Abberley said: "He is an industry heavyweight, with an excellent track-record in delivering results, both in terms of investment performance, with consistent first quartile positioning relative to peers, as well as business growth."

Charles Stanley is a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange-listed Charles Stanley Group.