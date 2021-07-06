Former AFA chief in new role

The former chief executive of the Association of Financial Advisers announced his next move, which involves leading another industry body.

Phil Kewin will become the president of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) from August 16.

Kewin served as the AFA chief executive between March 2017 and April 2021. Prior to that, he was responsible for Zurich Australia's life, advice and investment business; his seven years there included serving as the general manager of life and investments for five years.

Prior to Zurich, Kewin ran a financial planning business and worked at ING and the Associated Planners Management.

At the AFA, general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson serves as acting chief executive while the AFA board searches for a permanent replacement.

Kewin takes over from Dallas Booth, who will retire from the role on October 31.

NIBA is the peak representative body for the intermediated insurance industry. It represents about 450 member firms and 15,000 individual brokers.

NIBA president Dianne Phelan said: "Philip has a long track record of successful leadership in a number of key positions in financial services. His extensive experience, high levels of integrity and authenticity, are what we believe make him very well qualified for the role at NIBA. We look forward to Philip joining the organisation and to working closely with him to deliver on our key strategic objectives."

Kewin commented: "I look forward to working with the NIBA board, the members and the team at NIBA to continue the organisation's goals and objectives and build on the solid platform set by Dallas Booth. They certainly are big shoes to fill. There will be much work to be done leading into 2022 and beyond, and I look forward to meeting the challenges."