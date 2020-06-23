Fixed income investors get new ESG rating

Global responsible investment manager Insight Investment has introduced a new ESG risk rating for fixed income products, which it claims covers around 95% of companies in global investment grade indices.

The firm's new ESG risk rating tool provides the firm's credit research hub with a "fresh" feed of data, and aggregates and assesses external data against a set of 29 ESG risks, which the firm's 47-strong team of credit analysts can use to form qualitative evaluations.

The firm said ESG conversations had become important to investors, with 82% of its meetings with sovereign and corporate debt issuers coring ESG topics last year, a 54% increase from 2018.

Insight senior ESG analyst Joshua Kendall said the firm's analysts found many holes in externally-available information, and poor agreement between data providers about what ESG risks actually are.

He added that for smaller issuers, like those in emerging markets or in the high-yield market, there was less relevant non-financial information.

"We've responded by creating a series of ESG risk analysis tools to enhance our delivery of the research-led strategies our clients require," Kendall said.

"This rating is the latest innovation in that series. The earlier climate and sovereign risk models are also being updated.

"The rating is also effective in deepening our analysis of the nascent but fast-developing market for impact bonds, where issuance recently passed the USD$1 trillion mark. This market is ripe with opportunities, yet large parts remain obscured by low levels of disclosure, creating challenges around comparability and concerns of 'impact washing'."

Of the 126 new impact bonds analysed in 2019, only 33 satisfied the firm's expectations, according to Kendall.

Bruce Murphy, director of the BNY Mellon-owned firm in Australia and New Zealand, pointed out recent research shows Australian's appetite for impact investing has tripled over the past two years. He said the trend is one the firm sees continuing.

"As impact investing becomes mainstream, the key for Australian investors is to ensure they are investing into areas that are genuinely making the positive social or environmental impacts they claim," Murphy said.