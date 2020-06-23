NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Fixed income investors get new ESG rating
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 23 JUN 2020   12:13PM

Global responsible investment manager Insight Investment has introduced a new ESG risk rating for fixed income products, which it claims covers around 95% of companies in global investment grade indices.

The firm's new ESG risk rating tool provides the firm's credit research hub with a "fresh" feed of data, and aggregates and assesses external data against a set of 29 ESG risks, which the firm's 47-strong team of credit analysts can use to form qualitative evaluations.

The firm said ESG conversations had become important to investors, with 82% of its meetings with sovereign and corporate debt issuers coring ESG topics last year, a 54% increase from 2018.

Insight senior ESG analyst Joshua Kendall said the firm's analysts found many holes in externally-available information, and poor agreement between data providers about what ESG risks actually are.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

He added that for smaller issuers, like those in emerging markets or in the high-yield market, there was less relevant  non-financial information.

"We've responded by creating a series of ESG risk analysis tools to enhance our delivery of the research-led strategies our clients require," Kendall said.

"This rating is the latest innovation in that series. The earlier climate and sovereign risk models are also being updated.

"The rating is also effective in deepening our analysis of the nascent but fast-developing market for impact bonds, where issuance recently passed the USD$1 trillion mark. This market is ripe with opportunities, yet large parts remain obscured by low levels of disclosure, creating challenges around comparability and concerns of 'impact washing'."

Of the 126 new impact bonds analysed in 2019, only 33 satisfied the firm's expectations, according to Kendall.

Bruce Murphy, director of the BNY Mellon-owned firm in Australia and New Zealand, pointed out recent research shows Australian's appetite for impact investing has tripled over the past two years. He said the trend is one the firm sees continuing.

"As impact investing becomes mainstream, the key for Australian investors is to ensure they are investing into areas that are genuinely making the positive social or environmental impacts they claim," Murphy said.

Read more: ESGInsight InvestmentJoshua KendallBruce MurphyBNY Mellon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Boutique expands investment team
Boutique appoints ESG lead
Pendal bolsters ESG fixed income capability
Survey shows future of mandates
Managed accounts demand rises: Zenith
New role for AMP Capital ESG head
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
COVID-19 poses unique human rights threats
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
Create coalitions for change: Martin Currie
Editor's Choice
Managed funds redemptions top US$62bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
At least US$62 billion of mutual funds across the globe have suspended redemptions so far this year, already higher than at least the previous eight years, owing to COVID-19, according to Fitch Ratings.
AMP Life sale nears completion, new execs appointed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
AMP Life has appointed a new chief investment officer and a deputy, as its sale to Resolution Life crosses New Zealand central bank's concerns raised last July.
Melbourne boutique appoints head of distribution
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
Mark Landau and Raphael Lamm's boutique has hired a new head of distribution.
Marianne Perkovic to depart CBA
ALLY SELBY  |   12:14PM
The Commonwealth Bank has confirmed Marianne Perkovic will depart Australia's biggest bank, pointing to the recent transition of its private banking division as grounds for the exit.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
24
Panel: FASEA professional standards - are you match fit? - Webinar 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qWAHY1UJ