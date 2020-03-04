NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
First State Super and WA Super in merger talks
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   3:30PM

First State Super and WA Super have said they are exploring the benefits to members of a merger, in a move that would create a $109 billion fund.

The funds have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will enter due diligence, with the process expected to be completed mid-year.

Both funds will now work together to consider how they can share and leverage each other's services to deliver even better outcomes for members.

First State Super is the industry fund for teachers, nurses and carers and WA Super is the default fund for local government employees in Western Australia.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

First State Super and its financial planning business StatePlus has had a presence in WA for many years with nearly 8000 members and clients in the State.

The merger would see the combined funds serve 60,000 members in WA alone.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

First State Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said she was delighted to explore a merger with WA Super.

"To ensure that we deliver our members the best possible returns at the lowest cost, we believe size and scale matter," Stewart said.

"The two organisations share a real cultural and value alignment and an absolute commitment to putting our members first."

She added that the merger could result in lower fees for members.

"The past 12 months has seen unprecedented consolidation in the Australian superannuation industry, and I expect this will increase in the years to come," Stewart said.

"Should this merger go ahead we will continue to provide for our members, while maintaining our presence and commitment to WA."

WA Super chief executive Fabian Ross said WA Super has been actively seeking a culturally aligned merger partner for the past few years.

"We recognise in the current superannuation environment that size can make a difference. With size comes scale, which can have a significant impact on our members' fees, returns and ultimately their long-term retirement savings," Ross said.

"As such, we have determined that a merger with a like-minded super fund would add value not only to our members, but to Western Australians too, as it would enhance the delivery of financial services and education across WA."

In March 2019, WA Super was in merger talks with Statewide Super and Tasplan with a three-way merger that would create a $24 billion fund on the table.

However, in June those plans were dumped and Statewide said it would pursue other opportunities, with Statewide saying a three-way merger was too complex operationally.

First State Super is merging with VicSuper, with the merger to be effective from July 2021. The merger has created a $113 billion fund.

First State Super merged with Health Super, a Victorian based fund serving health and community services workers, in 2011.

Read more: First State SuperWA Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
VicSuper PM jumps for industry fund
First State hires from CBA
Fight for MySuper advice fees kicks off
Industry fund introduces new fee
Group premiums rise 34%
Retail funds outperform, but industry funds dominate
First State Super acquires rental properties
Fintech appoints former super fund chief
Industry funds dominate satisfaction
Masterfunds up $26 billion
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something eiB4IVzW