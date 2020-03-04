First State Super and WA Super in merger talks

First State Super and WA Super have said they are exploring the benefits to members of a merger, in a move that would create a $109 billion fund.

The funds have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will enter due diligence, with the process expected to be completed mid-year.

Both funds will now work together to consider how they can share and leverage each other's services to deliver even better outcomes for members.

First State Super is the industry fund for teachers, nurses and carers and WA Super is the default fund for local government employees in Western Australia.

First State Super and its financial planning business StatePlus has had a presence in WA for many years with nearly 8000 members and clients in the State.

The merger would see the combined funds serve 60,000 members in WA alone.

First State Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said she was delighted to explore a merger with WA Super.

"To ensure that we deliver our members the best possible returns at the lowest cost, we believe size and scale matter," Stewart said.

"The two organisations share a real cultural and value alignment and an absolute commitment to putting our members first."

She added that the merger could result in lower fees for members.

"The past 12 months has seen unprecedented consolidation in the Australian superannuation industry, and I expect this will increase in the years to come," Stewart said.

"Should this merger go ahead we will continue to provide for our members, while maintaining our presence and commitment to WA."

WA Super chief executive Fabian Ross said WA Super has been actively seeking a culturally aligned merger partner for the past few years.

"We recognise in the current superannuation environment that size can make a difference. With size comes scale, which can have a significant impact on our members' fees, returns and ultimately their long-term retirement savings," Ross said.

"As such, we have determined that a merger with a like-minded super fund would add value not only to our members, but to Western Australians too, as it would enhance the delivery of financial services and education across WA."

In March 2019, WA Super was in merger talks with Statewide Super and Tasplan with a three-way merger that would create a $24 billion fund on the table.

However, in June those plans were dumped and Statewide said it would pursue other opportunities, with Statewide saying a three-way merger was too complex operationally.

First State Super is merging with VicSuper, with the merger to be effective from July 2021. The merger has created a $113 billion fund.

First State Super merged with Health Super, a Victorian based fund serving health and community services workers, in 2011.