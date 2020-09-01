NEWS
First Sentier takes stake in renewable energy
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   11:59AM

First Sentier Investors (FSI) announced it has acquired a 40% stake in Terra-Gen from Energy Capital Partners (ECP).

New York-based Terra-Gen develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind, solar, energy storage, and geothermal electrical generation facilities throughout the United States.

Terra-Gen's portfolio holds more than 30 generating facilities located primarily in California, with additional locations in Colorado, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Texas and Wyoming.

The company currently operates more than 1600 megawatts (MW) of facilities and has more than 3000 MWs of projects under advanced development.

The acquisition is the third direct infrastructure investment in the US by FSI, which manages more than US$8 billion of unlisted infrastructure investments globally with a focus on mid-market companies in the transportation, utility and renewables sectors worldwide.

The firms expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, the specific terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

"Terra-Gen has a strong, established and diverse platform of renewable energy assets, along with a demonstrated track record of developing and operating projects in California and other attractive markets," FSI head of direct infrastructure team in North America John Ma said.

"We are excited to partner with ECP and the management team to help execute Terra-Gen's business plan."

FSI said the investment has a mature asset base with diverse portfolio of renewable technologies and a large wind portfolio with long operating history and incumbent locations in California.

Additionally, operating and advanced stage development battery storage projects poised to capitalise on California's significant and increasing need for flexible dispatch resources and a strong contracted revenue base, with opportunity for additional value-added contracting, attracted FSI to the opportunity.

Jim Pagano, chief executive of Terra-Gen, said: "California is undergoing a transformation of its power generation resources from a majority of natural gas plants to renewables and battery storage, driven by ambitious energy and environmental policy initiatives."

"As a leading infrastructure investor, FSI is committed to working with us to help realize Terra-Gen's growth opportunities."

Read more: Terra-GenFSIEnergy Capital PartnersFirst Sentier InvestorsJim Pagano
