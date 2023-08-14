First Sentier appoints head of institutional distribution

First Sentier Investors has appointed Kevin Kandasamy as its head of institutional distribution for Australia and New Zealand with immediate effect.

Kandasamy, who is Melbourne-based, will report to First Sentier managing director and head of distribution in APAC Lauren Prendiville.

First Sentier said the new joiner will be responsible for driving its institutional distribution strategy, deepening and expanding institutional client and consultant relationships in the region, and leading a high-performing team.

Previously, Kandasamy was employed at Dimensional Fund Advisors since 2006, and in his latest position, served as the co-head of its client group.

Prendiville welcomed Kandasamy to the role.

"The depth of his experience will be an asset to the team and to our culture of putting our clients first," she said.

Commenting on his own appointment, Kandasamy added First Sentier has a long and successful track record as a responsible investor and a leading global asset manager.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into this role and working with a talented team as we continue our commitment to providing a seamless experience for our clients," he said.

Earlier in the year, First Sentier unveiled a strategic collaboration with AlbaCore Capital Group.

The partnership aimed to expand First Sentier's investment portfolio by incorporating alternative credit capabilities.

Under the agreement, the senior team of AlbaCore maintained minority ownership in the company. They continue to operate autonomously, and there have been no alterations to their teams, office locations, or brand identity.