NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

First Sentier adds to RI, sustainability team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:08PM

First Sentier Investors (FSI) has made three appointments to its global responsible investment and corporate sustainability team.

The global asset manager has named Joanne Lee as its new responsible investment specialist and Cressida Grant as head of corporate philanthropy. Rebecca Antonini has been appointed to the newly created position of head of corporate sustainability.

It confirmed it is also in the process of adding two further Sydney-based appointments to the corporate sustainability team.

Lee joins the firm's responsible investment team headed by global head of responsible investment, Will Oulton. Based in Hong Kong, Lee will be responsible for the delivery and promotion of the firm's RI strategy and credentials in Asia.

Lee also has experience with global non-government organisation, WWF International, where she led research projects and produced technical guidance on a range of topics including environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration, nature-related risks, net zero climate alignment, the blue economy and sustainable infrastructure finance.

Meanwhile, Antonini's newly created role will see her deliver and execute on a global strategy to effectively manage the firm's ESG impacts.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

She will report to chief financial and strategy officer Suzanne Evans.

London-based Antonini brings a unique combination of sustainability and corporate knowledge to the role. She has been with the firm for 15 years, having worked in multiple regions including Australia, Asia and the United Kingdom, in senior human resources, governance, change management and project roles.

Finally, Grant will report to Antonini in the corporate sustainability function and lead on the development of the firm's global philanthropic strategy.

Grant previously held the role of head of philanthropy at The Prince's Trust, where she managed relationships with ultra-high-net-worth donors, established the Prince's Trust in the US and created a new fundraising stream to engage with the next generation of donors.

FSI chief executive Mark Steinberg welcomed the new appointments to the global business.

"Joanne's appointment supports the investment teams' commitment to incorporating ESG principles across their processes and strategies," he said.

"We also believe acting responsibly as a business is in the best interest of our clients and enables us to support our key stakeholder groups including our employees, wider society and our shareholder."

Read more: First Sentier InvestorsJoanne LeeRebecca AntoniniCressida GrantMark SteinbergSuzanne EvansWill Oulton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New deputy chief at First Sentier
Magellan loses $5bn in fortnight
New APAC institutional lead at abrdn
New investment head at First Sentier
Natixis hires sales director from First Sentier
Stewart Investors launches emerging markets fund
MUFG, First Sentier hire sustainable investment lead
IMAP names award winners
New equality push in investments
First Sentier launches infrastructure fund

Editor's Choice

Women in Super names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
Women in Super appointed a new chief executive who comes with extensive experience from the education sector.

Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
We've only seen the start of consolidation in superannuation, with mergers to accelerate, according to a new survey from J.P. Morgan.

Vanguard hit with US class action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Law firm Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Vanguard trustees and on behalf of investors in Vanguard's Target Retirement Funds, based in the US.

CareSuper risk chief departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry superannuation fund is hunting a new chief risk officer after the incumbent took a role with AustralianSuper.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.