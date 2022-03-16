First Sentier adds to RI, sustainability team

First Sentier Investors (FSI) has made three appointments to its global responsible investment and corporate sustainability team.

The global asset manager has named Joanne Lee as its new responsible investment specialist and Cressida Grant as head of corporate philanthropy. Rebecca Antonini has been appointed to the newly created position of head of corporate sustainability.

It confirmed it is also in the process of adding two further Sydney-based appointments to the corporate sustainability team.

Lee joins the firm's responsible investment team headed by global head of responsible investment, Will Oulton. Based in Hong Kong, Lee will be responsible for the delivery and promotion of the firm's RI strategy and credentials in Asia.

Lee also has experience with global non-government organisation, WWF International, where she led research projects and produced technical guidance on a range of topics including environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration, nature-related risks, net zero climate alignment, the blue economy and sustainable infrastructure finance.

Meanwhile, Antonini's newly created role will see her deliver and execute on a global strategy to effectively manage the firm's ESG impacts.

She will report to chief financial and strategy officer Suzanne Evans.

London-based Antonini brings a unique combination of sustainability and corporate knowledge to the role. She has been with the firm for 15 years, having worked in multiple regions including Australia, Asia and the United Kingdom, in senior human resources, governance, change management and project roles.

Finally, Grant will report to Antonini in the corporate sustainability function and lead on the development of the firm's global philanthropic strategy.

Grant previously held the role of head of philanthropy at The Prince's Trust, where she managed relationships with ultra-high-net-worth donors, established the Prince's Trust in the US and created a new fundraising stream to engage with the next generation of donors.

FSI chief executive Mark Steinberg welcomed the new appointments to the global business.

"Joanne's appointment supports the investment teams' commitment to incorporating ESG principles across their processes and strategies," he said.

"We also believe acting responsibly as a business is in the best interest of our clients and enables us to support our key stakeholder groups including our employees, wider society and our shareholder."