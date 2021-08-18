NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Financial services market skyrockets

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 AUG 2021   11:44AM

Australia's total market for financial services increased by $1.27 trillion last financial year to a total of $10.9 trillion at June end, research shows.

The latest Roy Morgan Banking and Finance Report showed the increase was larger than the last three years combined.

Over the three-year period from June 2017 to June 2020 the total market for financial services increased by $1.23 trillion.

The report categorises financial services across four sectors: wealth management, direct investments, traditional banking and owner-occupied homes.

Wealth management is the second largest segment behind owner occupied homes and represents 28.3% of the entire financial services market at $3.06 trillion. However, the overall share in the market declined by 0.9% points from a year ago.

Direct investment accounts for 12.8% of the financial services market with a value of $1.39 trillion, up from 12.1% and increased by $225 billion from June 2020.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Traditional banking holds a 23.8% share of the financial services market with a value of $2.59 trillion.

This is the highest share of the overall financial services market represented by traditional banking over the last five years and an increase in value of over $500 billion a year ago.

Owner occupied homes holds the largest share representing over a third of the entire market with a value of $3.83 trillion.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said COVID-19 government stimulus attributed to the growth in the overall market.

"The huge injection of hundreds of billions of dollars of stimulus by the federal and state governments to support businesses and families forced into financial distress by the measures used to fight the COVID-19 virus has flowed straight into the financial services market," she said.

"The huge amount of stimulus injected into the economy through programs such as the $89 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy has supported the economy over the last year and is still having an impact today with house prices continuing to rise despite a series of lockdowns around the country over the last few months."

Read more: Roy MorganMichele Levine
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry fund tops superannuation satisfaction survey
CFS, UniSuper win customer satisfaction nods
Accessing super cements inequality: Report
Dealer group offers new fee structure
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
Public sector super satisfaction rises
Super satisfaction bounces back
Retail fund satisfaction drops
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
Unemployment already over 15%: Roy Morgan

Editor's Choice

Moelis Australia reports record results

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Moelis Australia, which recently rebranded to MA Financial Group, reported a 61% increase in its statutory EPS as asset management, corporate advisory and lending performed strongly.

Magellan to move to higher tax rate

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
Magellan Financial Group will start paying taxes at the full 30% rate from FY24, as the government abolishes laws that allowed it to pay only 10% tax on offshore earnings.

Advised clients 5.2% better off

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The help of a financial adviser has been able to boost a client's portfolio by 5.2% per annum, according to new research.

Financial services market skyrockets

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:44AM
Australia's total market for financial services increased by $1.27 trillion last financial year to a total of $10.9 trillion at June end, research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.