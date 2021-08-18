Financial services market skyrockets

Australia's total market for financial services increased by $1.27 trillion last financial year to a total of $10.9 trillion at June end, research shows.

The latest Roy Morgan Banking and Finance Report showed the increase was larger than the last three years combined.

Over the three-year period from June 2017 to June 2020 the total market for financial services increased by $1.23 trillion.

The report categorises financial services across four sectors: wealth management, direct investments, traditional banking and owner-occupied homes.

Wealth management is the second largest segment behind owner occupied homes and represents 28.3% of the entire financial services market at $3.06 trillion. However, the overall share in the market declined by 0.9% points from a year ago.

Direct investment accounts for 12.8% of the financial services market with a value of $1.39 trillion, up from 12.1% and increased by $225 billion from June 2020.

Traditional banking holds a 23.8% share of the financial services market with a value of $2.59 trillion.

This is the highest share of the overall financial services market represented by traditional banking over the last five years and an increase in value of over $500 billion a year ago.

Owner occupied homes holds the largest share representing over a third of the entire market with a value of $3.83 trillion.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said COVID-19 government stimulus attributed to the growth in the overall market.

"The huge injection of hundreds of billions of dollars of stimulus by the federal and state governments to support businesses and families forced into financial distress by the measures used to fight the COVID-19 virus has flowed straight into the financial services market," she said.

"The huge amount of stimulus injected into the economy through programs such as the $89 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy has supported the economy over the last year and is still having an impact today with house prices continuing to rise despite a series of lockdowns around the country over the last few months."