Executive Appointments
Financial services eyes gig economy workers
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 FEB 2021   12:40PM

Up to 20% of the financial services sector will likely comprise gig economy employees over the next five years, a study from PwC shows.

More than half (52%) of the 500 financial institutions surveyed expect to hire more gig-based employees, despite a minority of casual employees (less than 10%) take up the current workforce.

The Productivity 2021 and beyond report also reveals crowdsourcing to access "new world skills talent and ideas" has more than doubled since 2018.

Half of the respondents are crowdsourcing, up from 21% compared to last year's survey. The majority that crowdsources believed it has been valuable to their organisations.

But many financial services firms taking on gig economy workers are facing some challenges.

The most common issue cited by respondents include confidentiality concerns (44%), a lack of knowledge (43%), regulatory risk (42%) and overall risk avoidance (37%).

PwC US global financial services leader John Garvey said many of the most valuable companies in the world share one thing in common: they have embraced the platform economy as a business model.

"They operate with relatively few full-time employees and an increasing percentage of gig economy talent and skills that they can access on-demand, making the organisations far more innovative, nimble and cost-efficient," said Garvey.

COVID-19 has spurred the need to work from home, and many studies such as Mercer's global survey, have shown that this arrangement is just as productive or more productive than office workers.

However, dealing with a dispersed workforce adds layers of complexity to managers evaluating employees, improving their performance and developing teams.

"From an employee perspective, the lack of visibility often means that training needs are overlooked, extra work isn't appreciated, and it is more difficult to separate top performers from the middle of the pack," PwC said.

