Financial institution charged over Epstein scandal

The US Department of Financial Services (DFS) has hit Deutsche Bank with a US$150 million penalty for the bank's relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

This marks the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with the convicted pedophile.

DFS superintendent of financial services Linda Lacewell announced that Deutsche Bank, its New York branch, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company America have agreed to pay the penalties as part of a consent order for "significant compliance failures" in connection with the bank's relationship with Epstein and correspondent banking relationships with Danske Bank Estonia and FBME Bank.

"Banks are the first line of defense with respect to preventing the facilitation of crime through the financial system, and it is fundamental that banks tailor the monitoring of their customers' activity based upon the types of risk that are posed by a particular customer," Lacewell said.

"In each of the cases that are being resolved today, Deutsche Bank failed to adequately monitor the activity of customers that the bank itself deemed to be high risk.

Lacewell said despite knowing Epstein's criminal history, the bank "inexcusably" failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions.

The DFS said the bank failed to properly monitor account activity conducted on behalf of the registered sex offender despite ample information that was publicly available concerning the circumstances surrounding Epstein's earlier criminal misconduct.

"The result was that the bank processed hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that, at the very least, should have prompted additional scrutiny in light of Epstein's history," the DFS said.

Deutsche Bank agreed to pay the fine, and DFS said it allowed a number of transactions, including:

payments to individuals who were publicly alleged to have been Epstein's co-conspirators in sexually abusing young women;

settlement payments totaling over US$7 million, as well as dozens of payments to law firms totaling over US$6 million for what appear to have been the legal expenses of Epstein and his co-conspirators;

payments to Russian models, payments for women's school tuition, hotel and rent expenses, and (consistent with public allegations of prior wrongdoing) payments directly to numerous women with Eastern European surnames; and

periodic suspicious cash withdrawals — in total, more than US$800,000 over approximately four years.

"This substantive failure was compounded by a series of procedural failures, mistakes, and sloppiness in how the Bank managed and oversaw the Epstein accounts," DFS said.

The regulator said the bank failed to follow certain conditions imposed upon Epstein's accounts buy its risk committee, which if followed might have detected and prevented many suspicious transactions.

The department also concluded that Danske Estonia and FBME failed to properly monitor the activities of foreign bank clients with respect to their correspondent and dollar clearing business.

"Danske Estonia, which is at the center of one of the world's largest money laundering scandals, suffered from inherent control failures that resulted in large quantities of money being moved on behalf of Russian oligarchs," the department said.

"Over the course of the years-long relationship between Deutsche Bank and Danske Estonia, Deutsche Bank was repeatedly put on notice of these failings and of the fact that few improvements were undertaken by Danske Estonia."

The DFS said despite the fact that Deutsche Bank assigned Danske Estonia its highest possible risk rating, it failed to take appropriate action to prevent Danske Estonia from transferring billions of dollars of suspicious transactions through Deutsche Bank accounts in New York.

"Deutsche Bank's relationship with FBME similarly represented a failure by the bank to act on red flags concerning a correspondent banking relationship with a foreign bank," it said.

"From the beginning of its relationship with FBME, Deutsche Bank considered FBME to be a high-risk client that required annual enhanced anti-money laundering checks.

"Despite these checks, there was little evidence that FBME improved the quality of its controls over several years."

Continual failings by FBME in meeting US standards resulted in the US Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network mandating all banks in the US to cease doing business with it.

The DFS said, by the point, Deutsche Bank was the last major western bank with a correspondent banking relationship with FBME.