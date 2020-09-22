NEWS
Executive Appointments
Finance job ads perk up
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   12:04PM

Hiring activity in the banking and finance sectors is starting to pick up, after dropping 48% in April and May, latest job advertisements data show.

A SEEK analysis between July and August shows demand in financial planning, compliance and risk, and banking increased by 7% month on month.

However, the sectors trail behind advertising, arts and media (16% growth), consulting and strategy (13%), human resources (12%), and legal (11%) in terms of the number of jobs advertised for the period.

Between April and May, job ads for the banking and finance sectors dropped by 48%. Retail and consumer products, and hospitality and tourism were the hardest hit industries, declining -55% and -59.6% respectively.

SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said there are currently three distinct rates of recovery emerging across Australia.

"The first group are the states that have fully rebounded or have job ad rates comparable to pre-COVID levels - this includes Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory.

"The second group are the states that are continuing to recover towards pre-COVID levels, which are Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory. Unsurprisingly this leaves Victoria as the state which declined significantly for a second month, where stage four restrictions continue to have a major impact on businesses and hiring," she said.

Overall, the national month-on-month decrease of 2% in job ads was dragged down by Victoria.

Excluding Victoria, the rest of Australia saw a 1.8% increase in job ad volumes in August compared to July.

"New South Wales job ad volumes growth slowed across August, dropping from 6.3% month-on-month growth in July to 1.7% in August. Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory showed a slight decline after both states had strong growth in July," she said.

Read more: SEEK AustraliaKendra Banks
