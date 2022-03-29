NEWS
Investment

Fifth Wall wins CBRE sustainability mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   11:31AM

CBRE has announced an investment in venture capital firm Fifth Wall's Climate Technology Fund to enable the next generation of sustainability in commercial real estate.

The fund invests in technologies that will contribute to the decarbonisation of the commercial real estate industry, as well as adjacent sectors, such as energy and manufacturing.

CBRE's investment in the fund aims to provide insight into and access to early-stage technologies and improve the firm's sustainability solutions for clients and support the company's own sustainability goals.

"Climate technology development has dramatically increased as a result of a changing regulatory environment, ambitious corporate sustainability targets and other catalysts," CBRE's chief digital and technology officer Sandeep Davé said.

"We believe technology can make a significant impact on the drive to reach net-zero in the built environment and look forward to investing in the creation of market-changing, innovative technologies that benefit our clients."

CBRE has been an investor in Fifth Wall investment programs since 2016.

Late last year, the Fifth Wall fund also won a mandate from NZ Super Fund.

Read more: CBREFifth WallSandeep Davé
