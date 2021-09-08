NEWS
Investment

Fiducian expands NZ footprint

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 SEP 2021   10:50AM

The ASX-listed group is growing its presence across the ditch, with six of its funds becoming available via a KiwiSaver scheme.

The six funds have been added to the KiwiWRAP KiwiSaver Scheme, which is a scheme for sophisticated investors looking to customize their investments and tailor their portfolios to their specific needs.

Investors will now have access to Fiducian's Growth Fund, India Fund, Property Securities Fund, Technology Fund, Balanced Fund and Ultra Growth Fund via the Consilium Wrap and MMC Wealth Administration platforms.

"Bringing investment capabilities that have proven superior performance, Fiducian follows a multi-manager, multi-style and multi-disciplined investment process with a tactical asset allocation overlay that results in a more diversified portfolio," the manager said.

Fiducian first entered the New Zealand market in 2016 by way of a partnership with Heathcote Investment Partners.

Interestingly, the Fiducian India Fund was the top performing emerging markets fund for the year ending June 30 with a whopping 58.3% return.

It was well ahead of the next best performers; the Pendal Asian Share Fund on 47.8% and the Premium Asia Fund on 46.2%.

