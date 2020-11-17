NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Fidelity launches one-stop-shop platform
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 17 NOV 2020   12:28PM

Fidelity Investments has launched a one-stop-shop wealth management platform that helps investment advisers streamline the advice and portfolio construction process.

Fidelity Managed Account Xchange (FMAX), which launched on November 16 in the US, allows advisers to develop a financial plan, invest, execute trades and generate reports. It also provides access to investment solutions, research and consulting, and a single point of contact to help advisers resolve issues.

The platform is integrated with industry technology providers, including eMoney and Envestnet, enabling functionalities like single sign-on and data pre-fill to eliminate manual processes and potential errors.

FMAX is being rolled out under Fidelity subsidiary Fidelity Institutional to wealth management firms, including registered investment advisers, family offices and broker-dealer firms.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Fidelity Institutional head of investment and managed solutions Gary Gallagher said advisers have been waiting for this solution.

"Our research suggests that investors are increasingly looking to their advisers to help with the moments that matter most in their lives, not only selecting investments. We're helping advisers streamline investing so that they can focus their time and energy on having those important conversations with their clients - particularly now," said Gallagher.

The firm asked advisers about what they value most in portfolio construction. They found asset allocation guidelines, capital markets assumptions, portfolio diagnostic tools, and investment product research and recommendations are important.

Gallagher said Fidelity's broad set of services, FMAX's open architecture and its research provides a differentiated combination that can help advisers increase efficiency and potentially grow assets.

Read more: FMAXFidelity InvestmentsFidelity InstitutionalGary GallaghereMoneyEnvestnetFidelity Managed Account Xchange
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fintech hires in Australian expansion
Global ETF leaders push for reform
SSGA promotes local SPDR boss
BT launches new corporate super solution
Fidelity extends institutional capability
Former Fidelity consultant joins Legg Mason
State Street global chief to retire
Cbus appoints new investment manager
BlackRock publishes staff gender split
Editor's Choice
Fintechs to merge
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
InPayTech has entered into a merger agreement to acquire 100% of Comply Path as a wholly owned subsidiary.
ASIC charges BitConnect Australia lead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:49AM
The former BitConnect Australian national promoter has been charged by ASIC for operating an unregistered investment scheme and making false statements.
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:03PM
The research house has commenced integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its analysis of funds, asset managers and individual stocks, calling out subpar approaches to ESG.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4wGZyM0y