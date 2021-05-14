NEWS
Executive Appointments
Fidelity head of institutional exits
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:42PM

The head of institutional at Fidelity has departed after three years in the role and a successor with 23 years' experience has been named.

Fidelity has confirmed the departure of John Meagher. Meagher led the firm's institutional business since June 2018, joining from AMP Capital where he held the same role for close to a decade.

While Fidelity didn't offer any comment in the way of Meagher's exit, it did confirm the appointment of Tim Connolly as its new head of institutional. Connolly has been with fidelity for more than five years as a director within the institutional business.

Prior to joining Fidelity in 2015, Connolly worked in business development at Ambassador Funds Management Services and Tyndall Investment Management.

Connolly will operate out of the investment manager's Melbourne office.

Interestingly, both Meagher and Connolly worked at Fidelity earlier in their careers; Connolly from 2005 to 2009, and Meagher between 2005 and 2007.

Earlier this week Fidelity appointed a director of sustainable investing.

Based out of Hong Kong, Gabriel Wilson-Otto will further integrate sustainability considerations into Fidelity's investment process, working closely with the research unit on proprietary sustainability ratings.

