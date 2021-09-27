NEWS
Investment

Fidante boutique launches flagship fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 27 SEP 2021   12:19PM

A new Fidante Partners boutique has launched its flagship emerging markets fund.

Ox Capital Management's Dynamic Emerging Markets Fund invests in undervalued companies from Asia ex-Japan and other emerging markets. It holds between 30 to 50 stocks, diversified across countries, sectors and thematic exposures.

The fund aims to provide an absolute return and capital growth over the long term and outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index (AUD) Unhedged benchmark after costs over rolling five-year periods. It targets retail investors with a minimum of $10,000.

The fund is managed by chief investment officer Joseph Lai, and portfolio managers Douglas Huey and Alan Zhang. The trio launched OxCap in June, Fidante acting as a shareholder, distribution, and infrastructure provider.

The team recently welcomed investment analysts Kate Goodwin and Siddarth Mehta to the fold.

Lai said more than 70% of global growth and 60% of the world's GDP comes from emerging markets, yet it accounts for just 13% of the MSCI ACWI Index.

"I started Ox Capital Management with a mission to deliver stellar returns for our investors. I have had the privilege and responsibility to manage money for clients for over 17 years investing in emerging markets, and I believe now more than ever that emerging markets are unusually undervalued," he said.

"OxCap's investment approach is to identify the immense changes taking place in Asia and other key emerging markets and buy good businesses that are positioned to take advantage of rapid economic growth that will result from these changing dynamics."

