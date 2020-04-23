Few redundancies but pay cuts abound: Recruiter

The financial services industry in Australia is one of the lucky ones right now with businesses still operational but while firms seem keen to hang on to their people, pay cuts are commonplace.

April insights from financial services recruiter Profusion Group show that while the industry has mercifully avoided mass redundancies as a result of COVID-19, many have seen their pay reduced.

The magic number seems to be 20%, Profusion Group director Christopher Gordon said, with companies either asking staff to reduce hours by 20% or asking them to maintain hours but take the pay cut.

Gordon said it is the larger corporates where 20% pay cuts have been most common. Encouragingly, he said he hasn't seen any cuts higher than that.

When it comes to small boutiques and independent financial advice firms, however, the pay cuts have been minimal.

"We've had a few advice practices call saying they actually need to bulk up their support staff," Gordon said.

He suggested market volatility and financial uncertainty for small businesses has created a lot of work for these firms, requiring additional administrative support.

Industry super funds too have largely avoided cuts, with Gordon seeing just one industry fund asking employees to take pay cuts.

Of course, with the early release of super measures super funds are "busier than ever", Gordon said. He hasn't seen any redundancies at all in super.

The pay cuts are not necessarily bad news, rather, businesses are hoping to avoid making redundancies - a sign that there is faith things will return to normal after the pandemic.

"We're very lucky that we haven't seen any redundancies within our clients because of COVID-19," Gordon said.

"The majority of our clients are saying there's currently a pause on recruitment. None of them are suggesting that positions they were looking to hire will not progress at all."

A Financial Standard poll recently found that 19% of respondents had a hiring freeze in place at their business and 12% had seen hours cut back.

A further 18% of respondents had seen redundancies and 14% of respondents said that while there hadn't been any redundancies in their workplace yet they expected there would be.

The poll, which ran from March 24 to April 21, also found 37% had seen no real change to recruitment and headcount due to COVID-19.

Reflecting on the impact COVID-19 has had on the industry, Gordon said he has been impressed by how quickly clients adapted.

For example, a recent senior appointment was at the offer stage when the company employing him moved to working from home protocols to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The candidate was able to start on the intended date, with the company dropping a work phone and laptop to his home to avoid disruptions.

It's adaptions like this that from Profusion Group's perspective indicate financial services in Australia is looking to ride out the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now will be a quiet spell. There aren't many jobs advertised on Seek or LinkedIn. But the positive is our clients are saying this is a pause," Gordon said.

"I'm trying to stay optimistic and the feedback from our clients is that the projects they had in place they are still committed to."

Despite the pay cuts, he added, those working in financial services are certainly luckier than many he added.

"If I was a recruiter within travel or retail, it would be a completely different story. But in financial services it's not all doom and gloom."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.