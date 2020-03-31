NEWS
General
FEW launches Livestream series
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAR 2020   10:48AM

In response to COVID-19, Financial Executive Women has launched an industry-first Livestream event series for its members.

FEW Connect, which will showcase industry leaders and experts four days a week, is open to all members and staff of FEW's corporate partners for the next 12 months.

The first event took place on Thursday, March 19 and saw strong attendance, highlighting the need to stay connected during these uncertain times.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, FEW said.

FEW's regular events, the FEW Circle and Deep Dive sessions, typically see 60% attendance. These attendees can now continue their development online, FEW said.

FEW head of marketing and operations Anna Siassos said FEW recognises stress levels are high and the event series aims to provide communication and positivity, particularly for the 80% of its membership working from home.

Streaming four days a week, each day will be dedicated to a different topic. Tuesdays will cover health and wellbeing, Wednesday will focus on parents, Thursday is strictly business and Fridays will be dedicated to fitness.

FEW executive director Alex Tullio said: "In times of uncertainty it is more important than ever that leadership is visible, communication is constant and human connection is the priority."

"FEW Connect is an important way for us to heighten that sense of communication with our community, answer questions and increase positivity."

