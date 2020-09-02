NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Female fund managers outperform men
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   11:15AM

Funds managed by female portfolio managers are outperforming those managed by men amid the pandemic-induced market turbulence, according to Goldman Sachs research.

Some 43% of female-managed funds have outperformed their benchmark year to date, compared to 41% managed by men after adjusting for risk, as the former is faring better against the market swings, the investment bank found.

The median female-managed mutual fund has lagged its benchmark by only 60bps on a year-to-date basis, while funds without female representation have underperformed by 160bps.

Goldman Sachs looked at a universe of 496 large-cap US mutual funds with a combined US$2.3 trillion in assets under management.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

In the research note to clients, it defines female-managed portfolios as women holding at least one third of portfolio manager positions. Of the total universe, just 14 mutual funds were led by an all-female team.

While their male counterparts prefer the financials sector, female-managed funds tend to favour tech stocks like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Tesla. Female-managed funds tend to have the lowest allocation to stocks like Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo and Exxon Mobil. Energy and materials are two sectors where they are typically underweight.

Interestingly, the median female-managed mutual fund has experienced slightly larger outflows YTD than funds managed by their male counterparts, the research found.

The typical female-managed fund had outflows of -5.7% of its AUM since the start of the year, compared with -5.5% of the median fund with only male managers.

"On average, female-managed funds also oversee more than twice the assets as funds with no female PM ($1.1bn vs. $0.5bn)," Goldman Sachs said.

Funds that are managed by at least one female include the Janus Henderson Research Fund (US$15.8bn), ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Fund ($16.8bn) and TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth Fund(US$6.3bn).

Read more: Goldman SachsAmazonAppleBerkshire HathawayExxon MobilJanus Henderson Research FundMicrosoftTeslaFunds management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hearts and Minds donates almost $10m to charity
BNY Mellon expands to Asia Pacific
AMP reviews business units
Market rebound leaves behind active managers
Goldman chief faces backlash over DJ set
MSCI shifts to the cloud with Microsoft alliance
Westpac nabs Deutsche Bank executive
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
Bezos adds billions
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yYFnhHua