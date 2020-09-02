Female fund managers outperform men

Funds managed by female portfolio managers are outperforming those managed by men amid the pandemic-induced market turbulence, according to Goldman Sachs research.

Some 43% of female-managed funds have outperformed their benchmark year to date, compared to 41% managed by men after adjusting for risk, as the former is faring better against the market swings, the investment bank found.

The median female-managed mutual fund has lagged its benchmark by only 60bps on a year-to-date basis, while funds without female representation have underperformed by 160bps.

Goldman Sachs looked at a universe of 496 large-cap US mutual funds with a combined US$2.3 trillion in assets under management.

In the research note to clients, it defines female-managed portfolios as women holding at least one third of portfolio manager positions. Of the total universe, just 14 mutual funds were led by an all-female team.

While their male counterparts prefer the financials sector, female-managed funds tend to favour tech stocks like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Tesla. Female-managed funds tend to have the lowest allocation to stocks like Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo and Exxon Mobil. Energy and materials are two sectors where they are typically underweight.

Interestingly, the median female-managed mutual fund has experienced slightly larger outflows YTD than funds managed by their male counterparts, the research found.

The typical female-managed fund had outflows of -5.7% of its AUM since the start of the year, compared with -5.5% of the median fund with only male managers.

"On average, female-managed funds also oversee more than twice the assets as funds with no female PM ($1.1bn vs. $0.5bn)," Goldman Sachs said.

Funds that are managed by at least one female include the Janus Henderson Research Fund (US$15.8bn), ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Fund ($16.8bn) and TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth Fund(US$6.3bn).