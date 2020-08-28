NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Female access to ERS to widen gender super gap
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 AUG 2020   11:30AM

The Early Release of Superannuation (ERS) scheme is expected to impact female workers and widen the gender superannuation gap according to The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Women in Super.

New data shown at the annual Women's Super Summit revealed during the first tranche of super withdrawals females between the ages of 25-34 had an average starting balance of $19,906, which is 21% less than the average male balance.

After withdrawing from super, this gap increased to 46%.

AIST head of advocacy Melissa Birks said the ERS has compounded the structural inequities in our super system for females who had accessed the scheme.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"In normal times, the gender super gap starts to become more evident when many women take a career break to care for their first child in their 30s. Some of these women will now be saving for their retirement pretty much from scratch when they return to work," she said.

Speaking at the Super Summit, assistant minister for financial services Jane Hume said the superannuation was not designed for women and does not account for the gender pay gap or time out of the work force due to caring responsibilities or the decision to work part time.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Despite this, she said: "[But] allowing two withdrawals of up to $10,000 each in the midst of a global pandemic was needed as evidenced by 2.6 million individual applicants who have taken advantage of the scheme to support themselves at this challenging time."

The analysis also found that females who accessed their super through the scheme had lower balances to begin with, suggesting they were mostly low-income women.

Despite more men accessing their super than women, women withdrew more of their already lower balance.

Women aged between 25 and34 withdrew an average of 35% of their balance compared to men at just 29%.

In all age brackets women withdrew more of their superannuation compared to men in the same cohort.

Women in Super national chair Cate Wood said: "We are seeing increasing numbers of older women facing poverty in retirement. We cannot stand by and watch more generations face the same plight. It is important that we act now to ensure that women are at the centre of any post-COVID super or other economic recovery policy measures."

The AIST and Women in Super have made a number of recommendations including maintaining the legislated timetable for super guarantee to increase to 12%, payment of super on government paid parental leave and the removal of the $450 monthly threshold before super is payable.

Read more: ERSSuper SummitAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesEarly Release of SuperannuationCate WoodJane HumeMelissa Birks
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
COVID-19 may delay retirement: WTW
Suncorp wealth business down
ERS will impact those who didn't access super: REST
ISA, Grattan find common ground
Cyber criminals jump on ERS
ERS continues super drain
Link suffers in COVID environment
ERS scheme referred to Auditor-General
ERS applications slow
40% of ERS applicants not eligible: illion
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:45PM
AMP Capital has announced the departure of two key staff from New Zealand including managing director and chief economist Bevan Graham and head of clients Greg McMaster.
Evans Dixon reports $30.5m loss
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
The firm posted a statutory loss of $30.5 million for a year that included job cuts, leadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund.
Advice disciplinary body delayed
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Financial advisers will have to wait until June 2021 for the long-awaited disciplinary body that is purported to professionalise the industry.
APRA expands super data collection
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:32AM
APRA has released the final consultation package for Phase 1 of its project to expand the breadth, depth and consistency of its superannuation data collection.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something f2Mm7PSk