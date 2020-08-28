Female access to ERS to widen gender super gap

The Early Release of Superannuation (ERS) scheme is expected to impact female workers and widen the gender superannuation gap according to The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Women in Super.

New data shown at the annual Women's Super Summit revealed during the first tranche of super withdrawals females between the ages of 25-34 had an average starting balance of $19,906, which is 21% less than the average male balance.

After withdrawing from super, this gap increased to 46%.

AIST head of advocacy Melissa Birks said the ERS has compounded the structural inequities in our super system for females who had accessed the scheme.

"In normal times, the gender super gap starts to become more evident when many women take a career break to care for their first child in their 30s. Some of these women will now be saving for their retirement pretty much from scratch when they return to work," she said.

Speaking at the Super Summit, assistant minister for financial services Jane Hume said the superannuation was not designed for women and does not account for the gender pay gap or time out of the work force due to caring responsibilities or the decision to work part time.

Despite this, she said: "[But] allowing two withdrawals of up to $10,000 each in the midst of a global pandemic was needed as evidenced by 2.6 million individual applicants who have taken advantage of the scheme to support themselves at this challenging time."

The analysis also found that females who accessed their super through the scheme had lower balances to begin with, suggesting they were mostly low-income women.

Despite more men accessing their super than women, women withdrew more of their already lower balance.

Women aged between 25 and34 withdrew an average of 35% of their balance compared to men at just 29%.

In all age brackets women withdrew more of their superannuation compared to men in the same cohort.

Women in Super national chair Cate Wood said: "We are seeing increasing numbers of older women facing poverty in retirement. We cannot stand by and watch more generations face the same plight. It is important that we act now to ensure that women are at the centre of any post-COVID super or other economic recovery policy measures."

The AIST and Women in Super have made a number of recommendations including maintaining the legislated timetable for super guarantee to increase to 12%, payment of super on government paid parental leave and the removal of the $450 monthly threshold before super is payable.