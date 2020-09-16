NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Fees should reflect investor skill: AB
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 SEP 2020   12:17PM

Active managers should only charge fees in line with the returns generated from the investment manager's skills, according to Sharon Fay, chief responsibility officer at AllianceBernstein.

Speaking at the JANA Annual Conference, Fay said not all active strategies deserve active fees.

"It's important to isolate the true value of an active strategy and pay fees commensurate on that value," Fay said.

"You need to calculate how much of the returns is from beta, how much is from exposure to factors like growth or value, and what's remaining from those returns that can be associated to manager skill and active management."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Prime alpha, Fay said, is very persistent and if a manager has been able to achieve higher returns over time the likelihood of them being able to continuously deliver the same is very high.

"If you're going to employ active strategy, you need to ensure the fees you're paying are commensurate to the value you're receiving," Fay said.

In addition, Fay said investors need to focus on long-term investing goals which have only been re-affirmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The focus needs to be on long-term investing goals.  For pension plans that mean generating cash flows in excess of the inflation rate and not investing against short term downturns in the market," Fay said.

Fay said, for a portfolio of 70% equities and 30% fixed income, it would take approximately five years to recoup the COVID-19 market losses.

Whereas, if at the height of the volatility the investor switched the portfolio to 70% fixed income and 30% equities, it would take eight years to get back those losses.

"It's important to know what you can and can't forecast and understand that the bear case for highest-risk assets is not always the case with bull assets," she said.

"There is a place for meaningful allocation to passive strategies but I wouldn't be putting all my eggs in that basket."

Read more: Sharon FayAllianceBernstein
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund reveals new mandates
Aussie share funds boast stellar 2019
FSC restructures, bolsters policy team
AllianceBernstein boss lands FSC directorship
AllianceBernstein wins industry fund mandate
Myer Foundation backs new strategy
IOOF executives dismiss conflicts of interest
Glennon Capital hires marketing director
Powerwrap adds top industry names
Alphinity appoints client portfolio manager
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts inch to $80bn
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
Managed accounts assets continue to grow steadily, having hit nearly $80 billion despite setbacks caused by COVID-19.
Fees should reflect investor skill: AB
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
Active managers should only charge fees in line with the returns generated from the investment manager's skills, according to Sharon Fay, chief responsibility officer at AllianceBernstein.
New ETF set to debut on ASX
ALLY SELBY  |   12:15PM
A new growth ETF which mirrors a strategy with a 20-year track record is set to list on the ASX early next month, aiming to achieve returns of 2% per annum above the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark at a 0.97% management fee.
Iress appointed mandate
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:57AM
Managed fund provider Lincoln Indicators has appointed financial software company Iress to provide technical infrastructure to support its expansion into international funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
16
AIMA APAC Fund Manager Briefing: Cross Border Insolvency 
SEP
16
IAA DEALING WITH DISCONTINUITY ? HOW HISTORY TEACHES US 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZpwhcBYS