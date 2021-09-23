Federated Hermes releases strategy globally

The investment manager has made the Federated Hermes Emerging Market Debt Strategy available to investors across the globe after only being available to US clients.

The strategy aims to deliver capital growth and income by investing in sovereign, corporate and quasi-sovereign securities in emerging markets and uses a top-down and bottom-up analysis to assess the global macro environment, country and security selection.

London-based Mohammed Elmi and Pittsburgh-based Jason DeVito are lead portfolio managers on the strategy alongside Ihab Salib as portfolio manager.

"Given the impact of global macro themes and idiosyncratic factors on EM, it has never been more important for investors to have the flexibility to invest across differing EM asset classes," Elmi said.

"We draw on our experience, dedicated analytical capabilities, a focus on the fundamentals and constant dialogue with issuers to deliver clients with consistency and essential diversification."

Federated Hermes also uses an emerging market focused ESG scoring to assess the long-term opportunities as well as identifying and responding to risks.

"Adding this strategy to our international platform of products represents a deepened collaboration and further alignment to our clients' needs. Mohammed, Jason and Ihab bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of markets, proved by their track record of consistent, low volatility, since 2009," Federated Hermes head of business development for its international business Harriet Steel said.

In 2018, Federated Investors paid $440 million for a majority stake in Hermes Investment Management.