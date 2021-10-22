Fed to ban policymakers stock, bond trading

The Federal Reserve is restricting the investing activities of policymakers and senior staff, including banning them from holding or trading individual stocks and bonds.

Following a review and recent scandal, the Federal Reserve has moved to prohibit the purchase of individual stocks as well as active trading by policymakers and senior staff. They will also not be able to hold individual bonds or agency securities, nor can they enter into derivatives.

Further, to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in the timing of investment decisions, they will be required to give the Fed 45 days' prior notice of their intention to buy or sell. These decisions must then be approved by the Fed and the investments held for at least one year.

Finally, policymakers and senior staff will not be able to make purchases or sales during periods of heightened financial market stress, the Fed said.

As for Reserve Bank presidents, they will now be required to publicly disclose financial transactions within 30 days, bringing their obligations in line with those of board members and senior staff.

"The new rules are expansive and are designed to place the Federal Reserve's investment and trading rules at the forefront among major federal agencies," the central bank said.

"These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said.

The restrictions will be incorporated into the Fed's rules and policies in the coming months and follow recent scandals involving two regional presidents.

President of the Boston Federal Reserve Eric Rosengren and Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan both faced public scrutiny in recent months over stock trades made during the pandemic.

Rosengren retired on September 27 citing health reasons, while Kaplan resigned the same day and said the focus on his investment activities "risks becoming a distraction" to the Federal Reserve's work.