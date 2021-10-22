NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Fed to ban policymakers stock, bond trading

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 22 OCT 2021   12:04PM

The Federal Reserve is restricting the investing activities of policymakers and senior staff, including banning them from holding or trading individual stocks and bonds.

Following a review and recent scandal, the Federal Reserve has moved to prohibit the purchase of individual stocks as well as active trading by policymakers and senior staff. They will also not be able to hold individual bonds or agency securities, nor can they enter into derivatives.

Further, to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in the timing of investment decisions, they will be required to give the Fed 45 days' prior notice of their intention to buy or sell. These decisions must then be approved by the Fed and the investments held for at least one year.

Finally, policymakers and senior staff will not be able to make purchases or sales during periods of heightened financial market stress, the Fed said.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

As for Reserve Bank presidents, they will now be required to publicly disclose financial transactions within 30 days, bringing their obligations in line with those of board members and senior staff.

"The new rules are expansive and are designed to place the Federal Reserve's investment and trading rules at the forefront among major federal agencies," the central bank said.

"These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said.

The restrictions will be incorporated into the Fed's rules and policies in the coming months and follow recent scandals involving two regional presidents.

President of the Boston Federal Reserve Eric Rosengren and Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan both faced public scrutiny in recent months over stock trades made during the pandemic.

Rosengren retired on September 27 citing health reasons, while Kaplan resigned the same day and said the focus on his investment activities "risks becoming a distraction" to the Federal Reserve's work.

Read more: FedFederal ReserveEric RosengrenRobert KaplanJerome PowellReserve Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: US inflation may not be as transitory as the Fed believes
Chief economist update: Too much of a good thing could be a bad thing
Chief economist update: The great Australian rebound
Chief economist update: Fed fights back bond bears
Chief economist update: Patience is the word
Chief economist update: USA Inc is under new management
Chief economist update: Fed acts with inaction
Chief economist update: We're not there yet
Chief economist update: More money for reimposed lockdown
IOOF unfazed by poor MLC result

Editor's Choice

APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp

KARREN VERGARA
A former New South Wales Treasury Corp executive has joined the prudential regulator as head of investment risk.

MLC Life wins group mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MLC Life has been handed a new group insurance mandate from a retail superannuation provider.

Pinnacle backs investment platform

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Pinnacle Investment Management has made a $3 million cornerstone investment in OpenInvest.

Fed to ban policymakers stock, bond trading

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Federal Reserve is restricting the investing activities of policymakers and senior staff, including banning them from holding or trading individual stocks and bonds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.