Fed buys up BlackRock ETFs

BlackRock has emerged as the biggest winner of the US Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying program, with its ETFs making up around half of the central bank's purchases.

The Fed bought US$1.58 billion in investment grade and high-yield ETFs in May; six were high-yield ETFs and 11 were investment grade.

The largest purchases by the Fed, were iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT), Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH), iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and SPDR (JNK).

The decision has elicited some controversy as BlackRock is also running the Fed's three debt-buying programs, but said it will not charge management fees on the ETFs it buys on behalf of the central bank.

In the FOMC Minutes, the Fed said corporate bonds had been performing well since it announced its purchase plans.

"Corporate bond spreads over comparable-maturity Treasury yields widened sharply in the beginning of the intermeeting period, and they subsequently retraced most of their increases to end up only somewhat higher on net," the Fed said.

"Corporate bond spreads at the end of the intermeeting period still stood significantly above their levels in January."

The US central bank chair Jerome Powell said the Fed took action with the Treasury Department to support the credit needs of large employers through the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility and the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility.

"These facilities primarily purchase bonds issued by US companies that were investment grade on March 22, 2020," he said.

"By purchasing these bonds, the Federal Reserve is able to lower the borrowing costs for investment-grade companies and thus facilitate economic activity."

