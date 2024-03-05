Family offices still love hedge funds: Preqin

The number of family office investors allocating to hedge funds increased by 10% from 2022 to 2023, and has doubled since 2015, according to new research by Preqin.

The Preqin Fundraising from Family Offices report stated that family offices across the globe have consistently invested in hedge funds over the past five years, maintaining a greater allocation than endowment plans, foundations, investment trusts, corporate investors, wealth managers, private sector pension funds, government agencies, and public pension funds alike.

Specifically, the report said family offices are showing interest in smaller, newer hedge fund managers because of a more personalised relationship and the potential for greater returns.

"A recent example of this is their investment in crypto hedge funds, which have since seen major outflows," Preqin said.

Outside of hedge fund allocations, the report found that family offices are pivoting from challenged asset classes such as private equity and venture capital into other parts of the alternatives sector.

Private debt investment grew from 8.3% to 12.4% over the past year, while real estate increased from 12.2% to 18.4%, and infrastructure from 1.7% to 3.2%.

This demonstrates family offices are seeking new sources of diversification and different return characteristics, Preqin said.

"Family offices have tended to focus on venture capital for the higher absolute returns available there, but as many consider the value of income yield part of more sophisticated portfolio allocation strategies, real assets and private debt will continue to be more attractive to some family offices."

In the survey responses, Preqin added, family offices did not look towards private debt or infrastructure for high absolute or risk-adjusted returns compared with other asset classes.

"In our November 2023 investor survey, family office investors were most disappointed with the performance of their VC portfolios, with 56% of investors saying they had fallen short of expectations."

However, it said, most remain optimistic about VC (54.2%), and PE (52.9%) performance in the next 12 months.

The Preqin Fundraising from Family Offices report is based on a global investor survey conducted in November 2023.