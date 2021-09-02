ETF use grows in SMSFs

The take-up of exchange traded funds (ETFS) in self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) is on a steady rise, almost matching the proportion invested in managed funds.

The latest Class Annual Benchmark Report: SMSF Resilience in a time of constant change revealed that 5.5% more SMSFs are invested in ETFs than two years ago.

Over the last nine quarters there has been 5% growth in ETF investments by those aged 55-74 years.

Around 31% of SMSFs invest in managed funds while around 28% invest in ETFs. Further to this, ETFs are most popular in SMSF trustees aged 25 years old and under.

The report also found that SMSFs accounted for only 1% (or 22,000 SMSFs) of early withdrawal applications due to COVID-19.

Nearly 80% of SMSFs had $20,000 in cash available and those with lower cash levels still had an average $668,000 in total net assets of which 47% was in relatively liquid assets.

Personal non-concessional contributions per SMSF rose to around $69,000 from $63,000 while the average personal non-concessional contribution per member rose to $50,000 from $48,000.

"As we worked through the impacts of COVID-19 on our industry, we knew that this was the time to examine deep inside the SMSF sector to look for the emergence of trends,"

Class chief executive Andrew Russell said.

"It has been interesting to see how resilient the sector has been, from avoiding early release mechanisms to making more contributions to SMSFs across the year as we believe investors looked to capture the significant upside following market falls."