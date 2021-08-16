NEWS
Investment

ETF Securities to list pure play Hydrogen ETF

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   12:36PM

ETF Securities is readying a new ETF that will invest in 30 hydrogen stocks, as it sees the sector benefiting from net-zero emissions commitments.

The ETFS Hydrogen ETF will track the Solactive Global Hydrogen ESG Index and invest in stocks of pure play hydrogen listed companies. It is priced at 0.69% p.a. in fees.

The company expects the passive ETF to list on the ASX in September or October.

"It's really about looking at the whole clean energy space. We have seen a lot more interest in renewable energy space and ACDC is one of the best-performing thematic [this year] in terms of both performance and fund flows," ETF Securities head of distribution Kanish Chugh told Financial Standard.

"Targeting net-zero emissions is a mega trend in itself."

ETF Securities will be the only Australian issuer with a Hydrogen ETF. VanEck offers an ETF on the theme overseas but not in its local business.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Chugh expects the ETF to catch the attention of private wealth, advised and retail investors, which he says have shown greater affinity for thematic ETFs over the last 12-18 months.

Along with the hydrogen ETF, it is also prepping a semiconductor ETF for a launch around the same time.

The ETFS Semiconductor ETF will also hold 30 stocks, tracking the Solactive Global Semiconductor 30 Index for an annual fee of 0.57% p.a.

Read more: ETF SecuritiesKanish Chugh
