ETF liquidity disappears: Morningstar

A new report from Morningstar has explored how ETFs performed in stressed market environments during February and March 2020, revealing liquidity suffered.

ETFs, despite their reputation as extremely liquid instruments, could not escape the market turmoil that occurred at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even what is considered the most liquid market, US Treasuries, did not escape the fear impacting investors.

This had a flow on effect, Morningstar found, to all ETF products holding these securities.

"By our calculations, the average increase in spread and spread to $100K for fixed income - Australian dollar ETFs was 571% and 728%, respectively, and the increase in those same metrics for fixed income - global ETFs was 479% and 569%," Morningstar said.

"Suffice to say the trading environment through this period was inhospitable and a cause of frustration to investors looking to rebalance from bonds to equities as trading became more difficult and costly."

The report also found that the number of units on-screen fell around 30% across ETFs on both bids and asks, and the value of those units fell more than 40%.

Morningstar measured how often market makers were so uncertain of the NAV of an ETF that they either removed all orders from market or put them so wide that the cost to trade would make it unviable. This was calculated as the percentage of days in the stressed market period when there was less than $100,000 in total on both the bid and offer for five minutes or more.

For fixed income Australian dollar ETFs, this measurement moved from 2.2% to 10.2% of days in the stressed market environment. For global fixed income ETFs, it moved from 10.8% to 31.6% of days.

"We have often written about the care needed to trade ETFs, particularly in volatile markets, but we continue to observe unusual price spikes of 5% and 10% that indicate some investors are trading when market makers are not providing substantial volume at reasonable spreads," Morningstar said.

ETFS Physical Palladium was the worst performer for liquidity during the period, Morningstar found, followed by two fixed income products - iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond (AUD Hedged) ETF (IHEB) and iShares Global High Yield Bond (AUD Hedged) ETF (IHHY).

Each had a spread to $100K of more than 300 basis points during the stressed market period, more than 10 times what we measured during the normal period.

"The lower-quality and higher-yielding fixed-interest securities did suffer enormous illiquidity, which plainly translated to ETFs that were holding those securities," the report said.

Another fixed-interest product that felt the pain of illiquidity was VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD). Its spread to $100,000 jumped from eight basis points in the Normal Market Environment to 288 basis points-an increase of 36 times.