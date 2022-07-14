ETF flows up despite volatility: Vanguard

Australian ETF net inflows remained positive through a volatile quarter, according to joint data from the ASX and Vanguard.

However, compared to Q1, the industry's total assets under management (AUM) dropped almost 10% from $132 billion to $119 billion. Vanguard attributed this decline to inflationary and interest rate uncertainties which continue to dampen returns.

Vanguard Australia's head of ETF capital markets Asia Pacific Minh Tieu said: "The fall in industry AUM is no surprise given the level of volatility plaguing global markets this year, but we're encouraged to see net inflows are still positive - a sign that most investors are still relatively undeterred and remain focused on their long-term goals."

During Q2, Vanguard also noted that investors had displayed a clear preference for broad market ETFs, as evidenced by the popularity of its Australian shares index ETF.

Tieu said: "Diversification is the single best defence investors can employ when it comes to navigating market volatility."

"Broad-based ETFs make for a solid portfolio core as they provide investors instant exposure to hundreds of securities, reducing the reliance on the performance of any one company or trend."

Tieu said some thematic and exotic ETFs were novel and narrow in nature and fare significantly worse when volatility really hits.

"Investors must understand the risks of thematic and exotic ETFs and their underlying exposures before they invest in the hype," Tieu warned.

Vanguard and the ASX's data also showed that there has been a flight back to domestic equities.

Australian equity ETFs had a $1.7 billion uptick in inflows in Q2, up 57% quarter over quarter. Conversely, international equity ETF flows significantly weakened, they attracted $489million, down 70% quarter over quarter.

"Australian equities saw significant demand this quarter as investors flocked back to familiar names," Tieu said.

"However, it's a timely reminder that diversification not only across asset classes but regions too is important - no one country is free of economic or market risk, and there's opportunity for investors to mitigate divergences in global economic momentum through international securities."

Nevertheless, Vanguard's mid-year economic and market outlook highlighted Australia's relative insulation from the brunt of economic woes felt elsewhere. It attributed Australia's status as a commodities exporter for this but said global factors and rising inflation would still have an impact.

Vanguard Asia Pacific senior economist Alexis Gray added: "The chances of a recession are lower in Australia than other developed economies because as a commodities exporter, Australia stands to benefit from higher commodity prices, which will help offset weakness in other parts of the economy."

Akin to Tieu, Gray said clients continue to invest to finance long-term goals and follow a balanced strategy.