Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

ETF flows up despite volatility: Vanguard

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 14 JUL 2022   12:31PM

Australian ETF net inflows remained positive through a volatile quarter, according to joint data from the ASX and Vanguard.

However, compared to Q1, the industry's total assets under management (AUM) dropped almost 10% from $132 billion to $119 billion. Vanguard attributed this decline to inflationary and interest rate uncertainties which continue to dampen returns.

Vanguard Australia's head of ETF capital markets Asia Pacific Minh Tieu said: "The fall in industry AUM is no surprise given the level of volatility plaguing global markets this year, but we're encouraged to see net inflows are still positive - a sign that most investors are still relatively undeterred and remain focused on their long-term goals."

During Q2, Vanguard also noted that investors had displayed a clear preference for broad market ETFs, as evidenced by the popularity of its Australian shares index ETF.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Tieu said: "Diversification is the single best defence investors can employ when it comes to navigating market volatility."

"Broad-based ETFs make for a solid portfolio core as they provide investors instant exposure to hundreds of securities, reducing the reliance on the performance of any one company or trend."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Tieu said some thematic and exotic ETFs were novel and narrow in nature and fare significantly worse when volatility really hits.

"Investors must understand the risks of thematic and exotic ETFs and their underlying exposures before they invest in the hype," Tieu warned.

Vanguard and the ASX's data also showed that there has been a flight back to domestic equities.

Australian equity ETFs had a $1.7 billion uptick in inflows in Q2, up 57% quarter over quarter. Conversely, international equity ETF flows significantly weakened, they attracted $489million, down 70% quarter over quarter.

"Australian equities saw significant demand this quarter as investors flocked back to familiar names," Tieu said.

"However, it's a timely reminder that diversification not only across asset classes but regions too is important - no one country is free of economic or market risk, and there's opportunity for investors to mitigate divergences in global economic momentum through international securities."

Nevertheless, Vanguard's mid-year economic and market outlook highlighted Australia's relative insulation from the brunt of economic woes felt elsewhere. It attributed Australia's status as a commodities exporter for this but said global factors and rising inflation would still have an impact.

Vanguard Asia Pacific senior economist Alexis Gray added: "The chances of a recession are lower in Australia than other developed economies because as a commodities exporter, Australia stands to benefit from higher commodity prices, which will help offset weakness in other parts of the economy."

Akin to Tieu, Gray said clients continue to invest to finance long-term goals and follow a balanced strategy.

Read more: ETFASXVanguard AustraliaMinh TieuAlexis GrayVanguard Asia Pacific
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX 100 chief executive bonuses hit record highs
Median MySuper returns of -2.8% expected
ASIC urges market to improve outage resilience
Ken Henry resigns from ASX board
Corporate fund to join Australian Retirement Trust
Mutual sector overcomes pandemic headwinds
Mammoth aggregate returns for ETF investors
BGH raises Virtus offer
Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger
ASIC prosecutes market manipulator

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical, Christian Super confirm merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After announcing they were exploring a merger in April, Australian Ethical and Christian Super have signed a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Hostplus links returns to active approach

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hostplus has advocated for the employment of active management strategies to navigate difficult global markets.

BetaShares grows team amid increased demand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BetaShares has made a raft of appointments, including adding two to its sales leadership team to oversee wealth management and high-net-worth groups.

US rocked by inflation disaster

ANDREW MCKEAN
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that inflation has surged 9.1% over the last year, shooting up a torrid 1.3% in June alone.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.