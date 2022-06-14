Newspaper icon
ESG taxonomy key to achieving policy objectives

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUN 2022   5:43PM

ESG was something people were still googling five years ago. Now, it plays an important role in achieving objectives, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI Conference has heard - but greater structure is required to reach its full potential.

Appearing at the conference, Fortlake Asset Management's Kylie-Anne Richards, Vishal O. Khanduja of Calvert Research and Management, and Kristy Graham, executive officer of the

Australian Sustainable Finance Institute discussed how sustainable finance can help in pursuing environmental objectives, and to facilitate the energy transition. The session was chaired by Claire Molinari, head of ESG at CareSuper.

"A huge number of fund managers and investors have made net zero commitments, and when we think about this, it's not just about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but it's actually about supporting a massive economic transformation over the next 30 years," Molinari said.

"McKinsey produced a report in January that says this will require 3.5 trillion additional dollars in capital spending on physical assets this year. So, this is a big opportunity for investors."

Richards added: "The opportunities are huge, and it ranges from things like biodiversity to prevention in slavery and trafficking."

However, Graham said a set of credible definitions is required to ensure that everyone who is undertaking sustainable activities is using the same set of criteria.

"In turn, it brings a lot more credibility and transparency to a sustainable finance market," Richard said.

Richards noted that across countries there are many different frameworks in use.

"For example, the Chinese taxonomy uses a whitelist, which is a list of activities that the Chinese government has deemed to be sustainable. In other regions, like the EU, there is a lot more detailed framework which includes whether an activity makes a sustainable contribution to one of the six sustainability areas," he said.

When it comes to taxonomy in Australia, Richards said: "We're at an advantage to be able to adapt and learn from other jurisdictions, for example, Canada's taxonomy experience."

Khanduja added: "At Calvert, we've been categorising and using taxonomy within our investing."

"One of the key parts that comes up time and time again is how critical it is to have the jurisdictional, geographical taxonomies."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2022.

