General
ESG push not going anywhere
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 13 NOV 2020   11:50AM

Close to 90% of investors globally are asking their fund manager for environmental, social and governance (ESG) products, according to the 2020 EY Global Alternative Fund Survey.

According to the survey, allocators are increasingly focused on ESG products and socially responsible investing, but also wish to partner with managers who prioritise their ESG policies.

Globally, 88% of investors are regularly speaking with their fund managers on how ESG is incorporated into their investment-making decision.

EY said that while investment trends and client engagement on ESG across Asia-Pacific remain high, alternative funds have more work to do when it comes to resourcing for ESG at their organisation.

Less than half (46%) of respondents in the region said they have a dedicated person responsible for managing ESG at their organisation.

EY said this was well below the global industry where 80% of managers said they have dedicated individuals responsible for ESG.

EY Asia Pacific wealth and asset management leader Elliott Shadforth said: "If not for the global pandemic, it's possible that 2020 would have been remembered as the year that ESG dominated headlines within the business and economic environment."

Additionally, the survey revealed diversity is also a big issue in 2020 with talent management, diversity and inclusiveness remaining a focus for alternative fund managers.

The survey found talent retention is the number one priority for 83% of private equity firms and 55% of hedge funds in Asia Pacific.

Managers are also concerned with employee productivity, deterioration in firm culture and difficulty in training their teams going forward.

"There are a number of reasons that diversity at alternative fund managers is critical, but investor behavior and expectations are near the top of the list," Shadforth said.

"Now is the time for alternative fund managers to step up and critically examine how they are thinking about talent attraction, development and retention to ensure a more diverse workforce.

"The experiences and knowledge from these individuals will prove to be fruitful in generating new ideas that ultimately benefit the manager and its investors."

