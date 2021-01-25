NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
ESG professionals in huge demand
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 25 JAN 2021   12:14PM

Recruiters are reporting that financial services professionals specialising in environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas are in very strong demand.

"The demand for ESG professionals is increasing, clearly outstripping supply of experienced professionals," Kaizen recruitment said.

"Many funds are competing for the same limited supply of talent and it was challenging to find professionals who had the desired blend of genuine investment knowledge and ESG experience."

After a mixed year for recruiters, Kaizen said it ended 2020 with a busy period - and the funds management sector accounted for the bulk of that, with half of Kaizen's recruitment assignments coming from the industry.

"There was plenty of opportunities for experienced investment operations and investment accounting professionals, with many candidates receiving multiple offers," Kaizen said.

"One candidate had three clients competing for his services and ultimately, he received a 50% salary increase to join a leading super fund."

Kaizen works with Victoria Funds Management Corporation, REST Super, Generation Life, CCI Insurance, Equity Trustees, Prime Super, legalsuper, Zenith Investment Partners, Payton Capital, Cooper Investors, ACSI, Paradigm Group, Aware Super, IFM Investors, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, APN Funds Manager and U Ethical among others.

The recruiter said its survey of the superannuation industry revealed some hiring patterns - with many super funds looking for data professionals, those with acurity system skills and investment professionals with asset class specialisation.

Read more: KaizenESGACSIAPN Funds ManagerAware SuperCCI InsuranceCooper InvestorsEquity TrusteesFranklin TempletonGeneration LifeIFM InvestorsNeuberger BermanParadigm GroupPayton CapitalPrime SuperREST SuperU EthicalVictoria Funds Management CorporationZenith Investment Partners
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
Industry fund operations chief exits
Sydney boutique hires former Franklin PM
Six Park launches ESG options
IFM impersonated in scam
Hostplus called out on climate change
Zenith partners with MSCI
MySuper eyes growth asset returns
Super fund ousts ethical manager
Does financial services have a problem with women?
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
Perpetual reports $2.7bn in net outflows
KANIKA SOOD
Perpetual's strategies saw $2.7 billion in net outflows in the December quarter, taking its total assets to $89.2 billion.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Longstanding Mason Stevens MD exits
ELIZA BAVIN
Thomas Bignill has left his role as co-chief investment officer and managing director of Mason Stevens after being a founding member of the company 11 years ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Vpez4IKd