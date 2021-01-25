ESG professionals in huge demand

Recruiters are reporting that financial services professionals specialising in environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas are in very strong demand.

"The demand for ESG professionals is increasing, clearly outstripping supply of experienced professionals," Kaizen recruitment said.

"Many funds are competing for the same limited supply of talent and it was challenging to find professionals who had the desired blend of genuine investment knowledge and ESG experience."

After a mixed year for recruiters, Kaizen said it ended 2020 with a busy period - and the funds management sector accounted for the bulk of that, with half of Kaizen's recruitment assignments coming from the industry.

"There was plenty of opportunities for experienced investment operations and investment accounting professionals, with many candidates receiving multiple offers," Kaizen said.

"One candidate had three clients competing for his services and ultimately, he received a 50% salary increase to join a leading super fund."

The recruiter said its survey of the superannuation industry revealed some hiring patterns - with many super funds looking for data professionals, those with acurity system skills and investment professionals with asset class specialisation.