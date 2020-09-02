ERS to lead to rising pension costs, higher taxes

Industry Super Australia has slammed the government's early release of superannuation scheme, arguing it will significantly increase the long-term Age Pension costs borne by taxpayers.

Total retirement incomes will be substantially lower, it said, while a spike in Age Pension expenditure would likely be funded by higher taxes.

In light of this, the ISA argued that the promised super guarantee increase must proceed as legislated, so as to help rebuild workers' retirement balances.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said it is critical to rebuild balances now to avoid the worst impacts of higher taxes, and lower retirement balances.

"People know that by upending the whole purpose of super and then cutting contributions, the government is thinking about the short term and ignoring how it will lumber people with tax hikes to support millions more scraping by on the pension," he said.

"The community knows the government's dealing with a crisis, but it doesn't make sense to backflip on the promised super increase when you've just let people raid their savings to prop up spending."

He dubbed the early release scheme "reckless", arguing the "community can see that from a mile away".

"How else do politicians think people are going to rebuild their nest egg and avoid working until they drop?" Dean said.

For a 30 year old with a median income, drawing down the full $20,000 through the government's scheme would add an additional $50,000 to their Age Pension entitlements. For a couple who draw down the same amount, this expenditure lifts to $100,000.

However, an increase in pension payments won't cover the lost super, ISA argued, with the 30 year old and the couple $41,000 and $80,000 worse off in retirement, respectively.

ISA analysis shows more than 600,000 people accessing their super early have completed drained their accounts, with the vast majority of these being those under 35 years old.

"The findings are a stark warning against changes that seek to make permanent or relax preservation rules, which are there to protect and grow workers' retirement savings by supporting long-term investments that generate good returns, create jobs and strengthen the economy," ISA added.